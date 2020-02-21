MANKATO — A resident's quick action to use a fire extinguisher on a dishwasher fire limited damage to $20,000 in a rental property near Minnesota State University Friday afternoon.
Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to a kitchen fire at 1:28 p.m. at The Summit and Jacob Heights Apartments, 1801 Monks Avenue, after a smoke detector alerted the resident to the fire. Sprinklers activated and helped keep the fire under control until firefighters arrived.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.