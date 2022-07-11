MANKATO — An ambitious expansion of the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota received a critical boost Monday from the City Council, which agreed to lease land that will allow the facility to encompass an entire block along Riverfront Drive.
The council agreed to lease to the Children's Museum all of the municipal land adjacent to the facility, bolstering plans to use the half-acre and a similarly-sized parcel purchased in December to create a sprawling outdoor learning/play area to the east of the 16,000 square foot indoor space.
The council also extended the $1-per-year lease agreement from 50 years to 99.
Tentative plans for the vacant lot include an artificial stream, water/mud play spots, a lengthy path of natural-material climbing structures, outdoor-size science and technology exhibits, and a picnic area under the tall cottonwood trees at the center of the lot.
There would be a nearly 50% increase in parking, and two new buildings would add a combined 6,000 square feet of new indoor space.
"By extending the existing lease to the additional parcels, the CMSM would have the full use of the entire block and would create a one-of-a-kind museum experience for Minnesota," museum CEO Louise Dickmeyer wrote in a letter to City Manager Susan Arntz, noting that in typical years about 100,000 visitors come to the museum. "The CMSM is already a tourism destination that positively impacts the region's economy."
The project, bringing the entire complex to nearly three acres in size, would make the museum even more visible, extending outdoor exhibits and play areas up to the corner of Riverfront Drive and Sibley Parkway and removing a utilitarian metal-sided former bus wash that partially obscures the main museum building from downtown Mankato's most heavily traveled road.
The outdoor areas wouldn't just be a warm-weather attraction, Dickmeyer told the council Monday night.
"We will build this in such a way that year-round, it will be used," she said.
The new land will also provide space to allow for the planned construction of a building to replace the storage in the bus wash and provide a place for workers to fabricate new exhibits.
"We are the only museum in Minnesota that does its own fabrication," Dickmeyer said.
The new structure would include classroom space as well.
Another building would house museum offices and community space, allowing the current office to be converted to a special exhibit devoted to children with neuro-sensitivities.
The proposal for the dramatic evolution of the facility comes just nine years after the council agreed to turn over its aging bus garage to a nonprofit group planning to create a children's museum. The garage was a component of a former Public Works Department complex that was otherwise demolished and left vacant when transit, street maintenance and other municipal operations moved to a new location on Victory Drive.
The museum concept proved attractive to donors, who pitched in millions of dollars in contributions and grants during the fundraising phase, and to parents and their children when it opened in 2015.
In 2016, the lease was extended to the bus wash to provide exhibit storage. Not long after that, a pair of Mankato couples — Carole and Denny Dotson and Kay and Lyle Jacobson — began contemplating the idea of contributing money to allow the museum to expand onto the adjacent land.
The deal to purchase the privately-owned parcel was completed in December. The lease amendment approved Monday night will provide museum control of the added city-owned parcels starting Saturday.
It wasn't a unanimous decision to extend the lease's scope and length. Council member Karen Foreman suggested the deeply discounted annual rent was appropriate for the initial 50-year lease, approved at a time when the prospective museum was an unproven venture. But she didn't believe the lease should be extended at the same price for another 49 years.
"We have a lot of nonprofits in our community ... A lot of them would love to have a land lease at a dollar a year," Foreman said.
Dickmeyer responded that the nonprofit gets only about a third of its income from admission fees, relying on community support and grants for the bulk of its revenue.
Mayor Najwa Massad said she's comfortable with providing the property virtually for free, and not only because it brings mental stimulation and fun for the young visitors.
"It is for the kids," Massad said. "But it brings people to Mankato. It showcases our community. It brings people downtown to spend money."
Community Development Director Paul Vogel added that the private-market value of the land that's being added to the lease is reduced by its odd shape and limited access points. In addition, the discounted lease is not transferable, so the use of the property will revert to the city if the museum stops operating or if the property is not adequately maintained. And it has always been an "as is" lease, meaning the museum — not its landlord — has to deal with any issues that arise in the former bus garage and adjacent property.
The city will, however, work with the museum and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to ensure that any pollutants on the site are properly cleaned up before development.
The lease amendment passed on a 5-1 vote with Foreman opposed.
