MANKATO — The area of extreme drought grew across a large swath of southern Minnesota as did areas in severe drought, according to the new Drought Monitor map.
All of Sibley County, much of Brown County and the northwestern corner of Nicollet County are in severe drought.
Blue Earth County and counties to the east and south of it are faring better, staying in a moderate drought.
Drought conditions now cover just over half of Minnesota. Only the counties along the North Shore are in normal moisture conditions.
Extreme drought expanded from 4.2% to 6.5% of the state.
After hitting record or near-record high temperatures Wednesday, it will be more seasonable in the days ahead.
There are chances for rain in the Mankato region through Saturday, but totals are not predicted to be much. South-central Minnesota will likely see just a tenth to half inch of rain.
Next week temperatures in the Mankato region will be in the 50s to 60s, before falling to highs of freezing beginning Nov. 11, with some chances for snow showers.
Nationally, the deepening drought has pushed large chunks of the central United States into severe and extreme drought. The area from Iowa down to the Gulf Coast and states to the east and southeast are in somewhat better shape, with many in moderate drought.
Well over half the country is in a drought zone with more than a third in severe or extreme drought.
The drought across the Mississippi River basin has the river at record or near-record lows.
That has backed up barge traffic that uses the river to move grain, road salt and a variety of other materials from as far as the barge docks on the Minnesota River at Savage to the Gulf of Mexico.
Thousands of barges are stalled along the river and those that are moving are carrying about half their normal loads.
