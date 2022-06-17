MANKATO — The Mankato region is welcoming summer with a string of sweltering days, affecting some residents more than others.
Temperatures Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are expected to reach the 90s, with a peak of 105 degrees on Monday. The National Weather Service will issue a heat advisory when the temperature rises above 100.
“The heat will start building late Saturday and continue into early next week,” NWS meteorologist Jim Taggart said.
Taggart said after Tuesday, temperatures will continue to be higher than average but not as sweltering.
To prepare for the heat wave, Jennifer Johnson, a family medicine physician at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, said she encourages everyone to stay inside during the time of the day when the heat is most intense, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
However, homeless people are some of the most vulnerable during extreme heat, often unable to follow medical recommendations.
For those in need of secure shelter and hydration, the North Mankato Police Department’s community room will function as a cooling room from noon Saturday through 5 p.m. Thursday.
The room has been opening in events of extreme weather for three years, a service Police Chief Ross Gullickson is proud to provide.
“We’re just thankful we’re able to do it again,” Gullickson said. “Hopefully there won’t be a need for it, but if people find themselves needing a place to cool off and get a drink of water, our community room will be open.”
Meanwhile, Mankato’s Connections Shelter, which offers emergency overnight services, closes yearly from May to October, eliminating a site of refuge for homeless people during the summer.
Erica Koser, the shelter’s co-director, said she has been working to eventually be able to keep the shelter open year-round, and maintains relationships with homeless people through street outreach twice a week. Koser said while the homeless people she knows are “very resourceful,” finding creative ways to stay indoors, the cooling room is a helpful resource.
“Sometimes they’re not aware of how hot they really are because they’re acclimated to it,” Koser said.
Johnson said when the temperature reaches the 90s or higher, she commonly sees patients seeking treatment for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat exhaustion occurs as a person begins to overheat and displays symptoms such as nausea, lightheadedness and rapid breathing, she said.
A person’s body reaching about 104 degrees or higher is a sign of heat stroke, which is considered a medical emergency, Johnson said. She said if untreated, heatstroke can lead to damage to vital organs such as the brain, liver and kidneys.
“Somebody who does not have the ability to get out of that heat has a higher risk of developing these problems,” Johnson said.
Koser said one way people can help people lacking shelter during hot days is by keeping extra water bottles in their cars to hand out.
“Just a drink of that water can make a big difference,” Koser said.
