Marilyn Swan remembers crying. She remembers thinking of her students and crying.
It was March 2020 and Minnesota State University had sent the Mavericks off on spring break.
Swan was at her desk the Monday and Tuesday of that week, finalizing clinical placements for senior nursing students. At the time, she juggled two leadership roles for MSU’s School of Nursing on top of being an associate professor.
Swan was the pre-licensure program coordinator and experiential learning coordinator, so she managed all of the clinical experiences.
But come Friday of that week, every single clinical placement she had found for her students for the rest of the semester had been canceled because of the arrival of the COVID-19 virus.
“I’ve never experienced anything like it at all. I just cried for the students,” she said. “There was just this huge amount of uncertainty about what to do, and nobody knew what to do because we have never seen anything quite like it.”
Clinicals canceled
Clinicals are crucial to nursing students, and MSU’s program expects students to graduate with about 500 hours of clinical experience and 120 hours of one-on-one nurse mentorship.
“We call it experiential learning because students learn in a lot of different ways, and one part of experiential learning is going to a clinical agency or setting,” Swan said. “A clinical is when a student goes into an actual setting where there’s care for patients. The faculty are there, but unlike a simulation that I can control, I’m not in control of patients and what happens at a clinical site.”
In a clinical, students learn by going to an actual site to provide care to patients or watch care be provided.
When that opportunity was stripped away by the pandemic, many students feared the worst.
“The seniors were worried that they weren’t going to graduate,” Swan said. “They already had their (clinical) placements, so you can imagine that loss when they were canceled. The seniors felt a tremendous sense of loss from the fact that they couldn’t do the one thing they were waiting to do.”
Swan assured them they would graduate, and that the School of Nursing was diligently working on a plan to make certain of it.
The first thing the faculty had to figure out was how many clinical hours each of their students had and what else they would need to graduate.
To do so, they created a list and tracked every single student and their clinical hours back to the beginning of the semester.
“We tracked every single hour that they had, how many they needed, in what areas, all of it,” Swan said. “It was a tremendous amount of work, but I’m so proud of our faculty for doing that.”
Zoom university
When the extended spring break ended, the format of classes had changed.
The School of Nursing, along with the rest of the university, had to transition its in-person classes to online. Zoom video conferencing became the new normal. The School of Nursing in particular was hit hard by the transition, as the pre-licensure program is designed to be taught in person.
“Students chose our program because we offer in-person, on-campus classes,” professor Stacey Van Gelderen said. “This wasn’t meant to be an online program.”
So the faculty got creative.
Van Gelderen, for example, created PowerPoints and pre-recorded her lectures and posted them online. Her students were then able to watch her lectures before attending class on Zoom. Van Gelderen set aside some class time to answer questions and deeper discuss the content she had lectured about.
“I think it went quite well,” she said. “Testing wise, the students who were in that phase of the pandemic did equally as well as the students that had in-person classes in the past.”
Despite doing well herself, Makenna Hogan, a spring 2022 graduate, said she wasn’t the biggest fan of what students have dubbed “Zoom university.”
“Learning physical assessments online was hard,” she said.
Hogan remembers watching a lot of YouTube videos and grabbing one of her roommates to practice physical assessments on.
Toward the end of that first semester, her professor pulled out a teddy bear and used it as a patient to demonstrate a physical assessment.
“When we graduated, she told us that was the lowest point in her career, but, honestly, that was the best thing ever,” Hogan said. “It made learning as good as it could get online. Otherwise, it was a lot of self-teaching because there’s only so much you can learn from somebody just pointing to a body part.”
The clinicals were replaced by simulation labs done through Zoom as well.
Students were separated into smaller groups on Zoom. They would watch parts of a video that they, theoretically, would have seen and done at a clinical site. They would then pause the video and discuss it with their professor and their peers before continuing.
The students were also given activities to do to help guide their thinking.
“It wasn’t the clinical they expected, but they were still learning,” Swan said. “They were still pulling together clinical information, using their clinical reasoning and their clinical judgment skills to be able to think through and to determine how they would act or what their next actions or priorities would be in the middle of these health events.”
Clinicals back on
Some clinical sites began accepting students again the following fall and spring semester, but they did so sparingly. The shortage of masks and the need for social distancing impacted how many students were allowed at each site.
Prior to the pandemic, most units allowed groups of eight students, but those numbers went down to avoid a congestion of people in one unit and to limit the chances of spreading the virus.
“We could send students, but fewer of them,” Swan said. “So everybody ended up with less clinical hours.”
Those hours were then made up through alternative online activities and simulation labs, which were eventually held in person at MSU’s Clinical Science Building.
Even with some clinicals back on, Lauren Borrell, a fall 2021 graduate, argues they weren’t the same as they once were, prior to the pandemic.
“So many nurses were so burned out during the pandemic,” she said. “I felt like it was hard for them to teach us everything that they probably could have taught us because they were just so overwhelmed and so tired of working in a pandemic.”
Many nurses were getting sick with COVID-19 as well, and the nursing students became a welcomed helping hand at their assigned clinical site.
“When hospitals had staffing shortages, the faculty and students were able to help bridge that gap and care for patients,” Van Gelderen said. “We were very appreciative when we were allowed to come back and provide care ourselves.”
Graduation in sight
Despite all the changes and challenges, Swan believes the students received a solid education.
“It looked different, but it’s not necessarily less than,” she said. “It’s important that we make that distinction. Just because something is different from what we’ve done before doesn’t mean that it doesn’t do the job.”
Van Gelderen agreed, stating she believed her students were ready to enter the workforce.
“They may have felt like they were not as competent, but we felt they were ready to go,” she said. “We wouldn’t have graduated them had we not felt that they were prepared to take on those challenges.”
Hogan and Borrell attest to that.
“Everybody was trying their best,” Hogan said. “I thought my professors made it the best they could.”
Borrell agreed, saying the program gave the students what it could have at the time.
“Pandemic or not, nursing school can’t teach you everything. You learn a lot on the job,” she said. “So I don’t know if any nursing student would say they were ready to graduate. I was terrified. But I was ready to start my career.”
Borrell now works as a nurse at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Hogan works as a nurse at CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.
Graduating the current nursing students so that they can join the two alumnae out in the field remain a priority for the program, as Swan believes the public needs them now more than ever.
“The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 6.6% rise in demand for nurses in Minnesota,” said Jennifer Eccles, senior system director of Nursing Excellence. “Yet across the state we have seen only a 1.7% rise in RN program graduates, and a 5.5% decline in LPN program graduates.”
A recent University of Minnesota report found that 6.5% of health care workers left the labor market in 2021, a higher rate compared to pre-pandemic. Nurses in particular continue to change careers or go on strike in Minnesota as they fight for better contracts and higher wages.
“There was such a dire shortage of nurses during the pandemic and that continues today,” she said. “It’s really important that we remain able to take students through the program and bring them to graduation and into licensure.”
Currently 221 students are enrolled in the pre-licensure nursing program. In the fall semester of 2022, the program began admitting cohorts of 64 students per semester, an increase from the 56 it admitted previously.
There are also about 433 pre-nursing students working on completing the prerequisite coursework required for admittance into the program. There are typically more pre-nursing majors at MSU than any other major, varying between 450-600 each academic year.
“We are making a deliberate effort to increase enrollment in our pre-licensure program to address the nursing shortage,” said Patricia Young, chairperson for the School of Nursing.
“Our plan has been to increase to 64 admits starting in fall 2022, then to 72 admits starting in fall 2024, and eventually to 80 starting in fall 2026,” she said. “The increases are in increments of eight because this has been the typical size of a group of students learning at a clinical site.”
