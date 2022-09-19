MANKATO — Students are struggling to pay their bills, faculty shortages have professors scrambling to keep up, and local businesses are more desperate than ever for college-educated workers.
Leaders of Minnesota's system of state colleges heard that and plenty more during a visit to Minnesota State University Monday as they prepare a proposed budget to submit to the state Legislature.
"We'll do everything we can," said Roger Moe, chair of the Minnesota State Board of Trustees at the end of the listening session in Centennial Student Union. "But we need your support."
The system of seven state universities and 26 colleges will be competing during the legislative session with K-12 schools, health and welfare programs, prisons and other state-funded initiatives for a cut of Minnesota's biennial budget. And in the past 27 years, higher education has not been winning that competition — watching its share of the state budget fall from 12.2% to 6.5%.
System Chancellor Devinder Malhotra said he heard a harmonious message delivered by business leaders, students and university officials — that Minnesota's students, its colleges and its economy all benefit when higher education thrives.
"Each was affirming what the other was saying, which was music to my ears," Malhotra said.
Which wasn't to say that the testimony about the current situation was a happy tune.
Student body president Emma Zellmer called for an increase in state funding large enough to allow tuition to be frozen. While that might echo her predecessors going back generations, Zellmer also asked for a boost in funding for campus food pantries, emergency meal assistance at MSU cafeterias, more mental health counselors and a hike in campus work-study wages to get the hourly rates closer to those being paid at fast-food restaurants.
Students, administrators and faculty called for funding that will make it easier for students to graduate in four years — money for more academic advisors, for scholarship programs to ease the pressure on students working multiple jobs during the school year, for filling faculty vacancies to offer the courses students need to finish their degree.
"We are so short-staffed every one of our faculty members is working max-overload," said Alex Panahon, a professor in the Department of Special Education. "... We just don't have enough faculty to teach the classes we want to teach."
Amy Staloch, director of student success communications and systems at MSU, said many students are struggling to keep up with academics while working 20 to 40 hours a week.
"The cost of rent in Mankato is horrendous," Staloch said, suggesting one option would be to set up programs where local businesses offer paid apprenticeships in students' fields of study to allow them to earn and learn simultaneously.
Brenda Flannery, dean of the College of Business, said employers — desperate for employees in a time of extremely low unemployment — could partner with the state to offer scholarships. And she said more needs to be done to get Minnesota companies to tap into MSU's large international student population when hiring college graduates.
Two decades ago, state appropriations covered about two-thirds of the cost of a college education with student-financed tuition providing the other third. Now it's a 50-50 proposition, which makes maintaining enrollment even more critical to an institution's financial stability.
State funding will be vital in that effort, too, according to David Jones, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management.
An infusion of money for scholarships at places like MSU is needed because the state university system in Wisconsin and the outstate campuses of the University of Minnesota are now offering high school seniors bigger financial packages, Jones said. And if the high school graduates in south-central Minnesota go to La Crosse, Eau Claire or Duluth to attend college, it will be that much harder for Mankato-area businesses to lure them back after they get their four-year degrees.
"Keep that talent home and meet the needs that everybody has," Jones said of area employers.
Employers are also looking to diversify their workforce to match the growing diversity in the state — particularly in law enforcement, teaching and nursing, according to Henry Morris, MSU's vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. That means state universities need to invest in getting and graduating more minority students.
Scholarships are one way to encourage diverse students to consider careers in areas of particular need, Morris said.
Sherrise Truesdale-Moore, a professor of sociology and corrections, said a more diverse faculty is a proven way to attract more diverse students. Truesdale-Moore also talked of the need to get students who will be Minnesota's future police officers or corrections officers into real-world experiences in Minnesota communities with diverse populations.
"But those things are not easily funded by ourselves," she said. "... It can't be accomplished without funding."
Which was the general theme of the 90-minute listening session, a session Moe and Malhotra said would be invaluable as the Board of Trustees finalizes its budget proposal later this year and presents it to the Legislature early next year.
Whatever the Legislature decides, it will have a broad impact. The system of colleges has about 300,000 students and 14,400 faculty and staff. It is the third largest system of two-year and four-year colleges in America, behind only the City University of New York and the State University of New York systems, according to Bill Maki, the vice chancellor of finance and facilities at Minnesota State.
"That also makes us the third largest employer in the state behind Mayo Clinic and Allina Health," Maki said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.