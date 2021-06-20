4-H food stand adult volunteers Amy Pehrson, Amy Wills, Nikki Aschenbrenner and Jen Bublitz, met Wednesday on the grounds of the Nicollet County Fair to discuss changes in procedures and menu choices for the 2021 fair. The stand’s doors were closed last year due to the pandemic. This year, the group is anticipating a crowd that’s been waiting two years for servings of their favorite fair food, Pehrson said.