ST. PETER — Board members were busy but happy Thursday night when they met to prepare for Nicollet County’s 150th fair later this summer. Agenda items ranged from scheduling sesquicentennial activities to making sure a regular midway amusement rides operator has on its schedule the Aug. 11-15 get-together in St. Peter. After a yearlong hiatus, the fair is back in business. The board expects farmers and city folk will flock to the fair to visit livestock barns, watch 4-H and grandstand shows, and take in commercial exhibits. All that walking across the grounds is bound to make fairgoers hungry and thirsty, so they will purchase pork sandwiches, milk shakes, cotton candy, beer and other favorites. Last August, fair buildings were empty. President Windy Block used one word to sum up profits from fairground events during the 2020 season: “Terrible.” Health safety concerns and the governor’s mandates regarding COVID-19 resulted in cancellations of county fairs as well as a variety of events usually scheduled on the grounds throughout the year. “There was no fair, no anything. That really hurt us,” Block said. Nicollet County’s fair is operated on a “hand-to-mouth” budget without much in the way of reserve funds for emergencies, he said. Utility bills addressed to the board continued to arrive throughout the shutdown and the nonprofit needed to make payments on a bank loan that covered repairs to buildings damaged by a tornado that roared through the grounds in 1998. “Luckily, St. Peter and Nicollet County (officials) came through and helped us. We were able to secure a couple of grants to help us get through.” This spring, restrictions loosened for community gatherings. Block is pleased with the attendance numbers for events on the fairgrounds in recent weeks. “The dog show on Memorial weekend was our first of the year ... They (Key City Kennel Club) said it was their biggest crowd ever.” Amy Pehrson was among the adult volunteers who met Wednesday evening at the 4-H food stand to plan for the resumption of the fair. “We want to make sure all the equipment works ... It’s been just sitting for two years,” said Pehrson, who’s helped run the food stand during at least 15 fair seasons. Her volunteer group also is brainstorming ideas for the fair’s 150th anniversary. One idea, a selfie photo booth as a way to draw nostalgic 4-H alumni back to visit the food stand. Linda Bakken, of Blue Earth, said members of her quilting group are ready to again greet attendees who stop by their booth at Faribault County Fair July 28-31. She’ll be showing off a technique learned during the pandemic, cross-stitching on linen. Bakken may not recall what she did last summer instead of volunteering at the fair. She does, however, have fond memories of the occasional outdoor club meetings held in her driveway. “When we could, we got together to show our projects to each other.” What grandstand audiences will be watching during the Blue Earth County Fair in Garden City July 22-25 is one duty handled by board member Rod Blanck, of Good Thunder. “I am in charge of three out of four (shows). That includes demo derbies and compact car races,” he said. Although last year’s fair in Garden City was a “no-go” like those for other counties, Blanck did not have to cancel race events. “We ran demos on Friday and compact cars on Saturday.” The race crowd was not huge, but spectator numbers were larger than the board expected, Blanck said. “Financially, we broke even for the weekend.” The 2020 fair expenses include the rental fee for portable bleachers. The fair’s outdoor stands were heavily damaged by flooding in 2019, Blanck said. “FEMA came through this year and we will have new portable bleachers.” Blanck expects those seats will be filled for this year’s grandstand shows. Board members have been responding to lots of inquiries from attendees at last year’s races, asking what’s scheduled for 2021 at the fair. The following list includes event schedules and other information about county fairs slated throughout the area:
Watonwan County Fair
July 15-18 — 53 S. 11th St., St Jameswww.watonwancountyfair.com
Waseca County Fair
July 14-18 — 409 N.E. Eighth Ave., Wasecawww.wasecacountyfreefair.com
Blue Earth County Fair
July 22-25, 340 Fairgrounds St., Garden Citywww.blueearthcountyfair.org
Faribault County Fair
July 28-31, 235 Midway Road, Blue Earthwww.faribaultcountyfair.com
Sibley County Fair
Aug. 4-8 — 801 W Chandler St., Arlingtonwww.sibleycountyfair.com
Brown County Free Fair
Aug. 11-15 — 1201 N. State St., New Ulmwww.browncountyfreefair.com
Nicollet County Fair
Aug. 11-15 — 400 W Union St., St. Peterwww.nicolletcountyfair.com
Le Sueur County Fair
Aug. 19-22, 320 Plut Ave, Le Centerwww.lesueurcountyfair.org
