When Clay Sharkey and Eric Poppler – co-owners of Mankato-based Beans Coffee Company – began selling their roasted organic coffee beans at the Mankato Farmers Market in 2013 – they were surprised to learn that interest in fair-trade coffee easily eclipsed the organic label.
“We thought people would be more conscious of the organic element,” Sharkey said. “We were completely wrong. We would get 15 questions about whether it’s fair trade to one question about whether it was organic. Fair trade is important to people in Mankato.”
The local coffee roasters, who began experimenting with roasting green coffee beans in a popcorn maker, have become one of most recognized fair-trade brands in the Mankato area, with all but one of the coffee varieties they roast coming from small, farming collectives in Guatemala, Mexico, Sumatra and Peru.
Local businesses are discovering that fair trade products are proving to be a sound business decision, as more and more customers want assurance that the people who grow or make those products are given a fair price.
“There’s a growing awareness on a lot of different fronts right now,” said Jane Dow, co-chair of the Mankato Area Fair Trade Town Initiative. “It’s making a difference as far as companies stepping forward and buying more fair trade. About 60% of consumers nationwide are aware of what fair trade is and understand the symbol and how to look for it.”
MAFFTI, a Mankato-based organization formed in 2009 to promote fair trade products and encourage local businesses to carry them, played a role in Mankato becoming a fair trade town in 2011. It’s joined by over 2,000 fair trade cities worldwide, and 45 in the United States, including San Francisco, Chicago and Boston.
Fair trade towns and cities make a commitment to promoting fair trade products in local stores and organizations, while educating the public about the benefits of fair trade products. Dow said Beans Coffee Company has been especially successful in raising awareness.
“They have made big inroads in the community with fair trade coffee,” Dow said. “They’ve been able to sell coffee to a lot of businesses around town.”
Their coffee can now be found at Hy-Vee, a variety of offices and over a half-dozen churches, many who are discovering the fair trade movement coincides with their mission of social justice.
All of the independent coffee shops in town offer fair trade coffee, including Neutral Groundz in North Mankato, and the Fillin’ Station, Coffee Hag and Tandem Bagels in Mankato.
Katie Aho, Manager of Operations and Co-Owner for River Rock Coffee, with locations in St. Peter and Mankato, said they began sourcing their coffee through Viroqua, Wisconsin-based Kickapoo Coffee Roastery eight years ago. All of the coffee they purchase is fair trade.
“They keep a really transparent supply-chain, and they don’t work with a middleman,” Aho said.
Aho said Kickapoo is part of a collective made up of 23 coffee roasters in the United States, who work directly with small coffee farmers in places like Mexico and Colombia. They pay the farmers upfront and pay above the market-price required to be designated fair trade in the U.S.
In 2018, Aho travelled to Chiapas, Mexico and Colombia to meet with the very farmers whose coffee ends up in the cups of her customers in Mankato and St. Peter. Those farmers are well aware of Mankato, Aho said. A plaque with MAFTTI’s name was displayed at one of the farms in Chiapas.
“We come back with even more gratitude for the product that we get to work with and we get to be the last people to share that story before it’s passed off to the customer,” Aho said.
Dow said coffee is just one of a growing list of fair trade items that range from tea and soap to clothing. She said the number of local stores and businesses carrying fair trade products has tripled in the Mankato area since 2013, and the number of available products has doubled.
It’s also growing among institutions. There are nine area churches committed to offering fair trade products. Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter was the first fair trade college in Minnesota and Minnesota State University will soon join them.
And it’s been good for business too. Starkey’s first order of free trade green coffee beans from Café Imports, a Minneapolis-based wholesaler, was 25 pounds. Their most recent order was 1700 pounds.
“We knowingly purchase coffee at a premium price because of the value that it adds to society as a whole,” Sharkey said. “We’ve had people that as soon as we said it was fair trade, their whole demeanor completely warmed up. It is something that is important to people, especially around Mankato, and it does impact their buying decisions.”
