MANKATO — After a longtime ministerial association in Mankato wound down in recent years, a new one is springing up in its place.
The Mankato Area Ministerial Association was composed of Christian faith leaders who met monthly to discuss church matters. The group gradually grew smaller as member pastors retired or left for other positions, leading the group to quit meeting.
Rev. Dana Mann of the First Congregational United Church of Christ said a new group is just starting to plan projects together.
“It’s reshaping according to the needs of the community now, the desires of our congregations and those leading those congregations,” she said.
The new group, including many of the same churches involved in the old association, is very much still a work in progress. It doesn’t have a name and won’t meet regularly, but Mann said she thinks it will end up having a bigger presence in the community.
“It’s actually very exciting what’s going on now,” she said. “It’s more active and more responsive to the community.”
Continuing an annual event organized by Mann, the new association will be involved in a Thanksgiving interfaith worship service Nov. 27 at United Church of Christ. Mann said she and other church leaders also joined together to walk in Mankato’s Pridefest parade in September.
Although it’s not clear when the Mankato Area Ministerial Association originally formed, area faith leaders have been meeting in some capacity for decades. Trisha Reedstrom, pastor at North Mankato’s Messiah Lutheran Church, said the mailing list she used to keep for the association had between 20 to 25 people on it.
“We did some internal evaluation and where we were headed and what we wanted to do and didn’t come to a consensus, so we took a break from it,” she said. “And now a few of us have said ‘Hey, let’s look at this again and try a little something different.’”
The ministerial association was just one of many ways for area church leaders to collaborate, Reedstrom pointed out. Local Evangelical Lutheran Church in America — or ELCA — congregations, including Messiah Lutheran, regularly collaborate. Downtown Mankato churches banded together in 2017 to from the Connections Ministry coalition, which established the Connections homeless shelter.
Former members of the former ministerial association said it’s been a couple of years since the old group met. Even as it was fading away, however, members were interested in reviving it in some form. Mann joked she somehow became the ring leader.
Rev. Chris Beebe of St. John’s Episcopal Church, who arrived in Mankato after the association quit meeting, said she appreciated having similar organizations when she served elsewhere. She plans to take part in the Thanksgiving interfaith service.
“I’ve been involved in ministerial alliances in the towns I’ve served in Arkansas and western North Carolina, and they’ve been a great support for me personally,” she said.
Mann and Reedstrom said they see real value in faith leaders putting aside their differences to partner on projects in their communities.
“I think it’s a good thing for clergy to be able to speak as representatives of our faith communities,” Reedstrom said. “We don’t all have to agree, but I think it’s important to make our voices heard from time to time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.