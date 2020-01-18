When major companies started toying around with new technologies to make fake meat from plant material or started growing real meat in labs a few years ago, I wasn’t sure they were going to be a true threat to livestock producers and farmers.
But when the meat industry started fighting back and pumping major money into lobbying, you know the fake and lab meat industries are truly a threat to those raising cows and pigs and poultry.
Meatless burgers have been around forever, but everyone knew they were eating a plant-based burger. Yeah, the black bean veggie burger my wife makes once in a while is fine, but it ain’t no burger.
The difference now is that companies such as Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat have come up with some technologies unavailable before.
Impossible Foods has a patented process to produce the heme molecule — an iron-containing compound found in animals and in plants. Heme gives Impossible Foods products the color, texture and flavor of actual animal protein. Heme even provides the blood color we’re used to seeing in a rare hamburger.
In most of the blind taste tests I’ve read about, people can almost always still identify which one was the beef patty and which was the plant based.
But in virtually all taste tests, people say the important elements of why we like burgers — the look, flavor, texture, and beefiness — is in the non-meat burgers.
Already the plant-based burgers are mainstays across the country, with Beyond or Impossible burgers being served at Applebee’s and Carl’s Jr. and Burger King and McDonald’s announced it will get in the game as well. Even White Castle has an Impossible Slider.
Now the plant-based makers are moving into a fake ground pork sausage and refining their methods.
So far the vegan fake meats are making the big inroads, but the more jaw-dropping technology is moving forward in labs, where real meat is grown from cells into various meat cuts without the need to raise any animals. As the plant-based meat alternatives and the real meat grown in labs get fully up and running and work out any kinks in their processes, it’s easy to believe raising animals will become obsolete.
And many think it will happen sooner than most thought. Environmental writer George Monbiot believes that within just a decade or two, concentrated animal feeding operations will be made irrelevant.
There’s no denying that would be good for the planet. Raising live- stock is one of the least efficient ways to produce food; they use lots of water and land, fuel climate change and more.
With a $2 trillion and growing global market for meat and dairy, both sides have a lot at stake in the livestock vs. lab/plant meats. But with technology and consumer preferences working against them, livestock producers have good reason to be worried.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
