Mankato will be one of the last pockets of Minnesota to experience peak fall colors this year, with the most vibrant colors expected next week.
When peak season arrives and how vivid the colors are varies depending on a combination of factors, such as sunlight, temperature, humidity and tree health. This year is looking to be above average in terms of vibrancy.
“We did have some dry spells throughout the summer, but overall we’ve had a really good fall,” said Ashley Steevens, public works program coordinator for the city of Mankato, who has a background in forestry.
“Our fall temperatures have been really optimal,” said Steevens. “We’ve been having some nice warm days and cold nights. It’s been a really good fall for encouraging those nice bright reds.”
The peak season in south-central Minnesota generally falls in mid-October, although periods of drought this summer have sped the process up by about a week for most parts of the nine-county region.
But Mankato is an exception. As of Thursday, only 25-50% of the trees in and around Mankato have turned color so far, with plenty of green still dominating the landscape.
It’s a different story just 25 miles away in New Ulm, which, according to reports from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, is currently at its peak.
“There are pockets around the state,” said Val Cervenka, a forest entomologist for the Minnesota DNR. “A pocket can be experiencing very different conditions.”
That, Cervanka said, is why a person can drive to a neighboring county and see massive differences between color intensity and frequency.
Minneopa State Park Manager Craig Beckman said those differences in timing and vibrancy can be seen even within the park itself. A lot of that has to do with the tree species themselves, which turn at different points during Minnesota’s fall color season.
“There are a number of maple trees at the falls area, and they turn earlier,” Beckman said.
“But the Minnesota River Bluff trail, which is on the north side of the bison range and overlooks the Minnesota River Valley, a lot of red oaks are on that trail; they’re usually later to turn.”
Even with peak season a week away, some trees, like the walnuts seen while driving into the park’s bison range, have already shed their leaves.
Maple tree leaves turn red and orange, depending on the species, and they are usually the first to change. In the Minnesota River Valley, yellows are often the most dominant color, with occasional oranges and reds mixed in.
“We’re a river valley,” Steevens said. “So, we have a lot of cottonwood, basswood and ash — all trees that create that yellow fall color.”
Oak trees are usually the last to turn, and in some cases, their leaves don’t drop to the ground like most tree species. It’s not uncommon to see an oak tree with its brown leaves still intact in January.
In some, but not all cases, those brown leaves that remain on oak trees all winter may be a sign of tree stress.
“It depends on the species of the oak and the health of the oak,” Cervenka said. “Some oaks, like the burr oak for example, a common disease is called burr oak blight. That causes the leaves to remain on the tree.”
Others, like the white oak, have leaves that turn brown but naturally remain on the tree throughout the winter.
So why do the leaves turn color at all?
It turns out those yellow, brown and orange colors are there all along, produced by carotenoids, the same compounds that make flamingos pink, pumpkins orange and tomatoes red. The green color of leaves comes from the pigment chlorophyll as part of the photosynthesis process of soaking up nutrients from the sun, which covers up the other pigments during the summer.
“As our days start to get shorter, the tree produces less and less chlorophyll, revealing those colors that are typically there throughout the year,” Steevens said.
“When we start to see those red colors, those are anthocyanins produced by the tree to get those last sugars out of the leaf as those veins are closing up.”
Not all trees produce anthocyanins. But most maple trees do, which is why their leaves turn purple and red in the fall as opposed to the oranges and yellows seen on the majority of trees in southern Minnesota.
Beckman encourages people not to wait once peak season arrives next week.
The window of time between peak season and the falling of leaves as they turn brown is short, especially in Minnesota, where the fall colors peak in mid-September in northern Minnesota and in mid-October in the southern part of the state.
“One thing I always point out to people is when we’re nearing peak, don’t wait,” Beckman said. Because this time of year, all it takes is one strong wind coupled with a rain event and the fall color can be here and gone just like that.”
