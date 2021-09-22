MANKATO — Doug Samuelsen stood on one leg Wednesday outside the VINE Adult Community Center, steadying himself as best he could.
If he lost his balance, VINE fitness center coordinator Jen Wunderlich stood at the ready to catch him. She asked him to plant his foot back down a few seconds later.
Samuelsen didn't fall during the balancing act, and the exercise was about trying to prevent him and other area residents from doing so in the future.
VINE held a fall prevention event to mark the first day of fall Wednesday. Mankato Clinic physical therapists partnered with the nonprofit to offer balance assessments to older adults.
About 1 in 4 adults age 65 or older fall in a given year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About one-fifth of the falls result in serious injuries, from head injuries to fractured hips to broken wrists.
"That's where a lot of people become less mobile," Wunderlich said of falls. "So then they just become deconditioned."
Deconditioning refers to the physical changes a person goes through after periods of inactivity. Falls can be the catalysts for it, which is hard to reverse once it begins.
The fall prevention assessments had Samuelsen and others stand up from seated positions as many times as they could in 30 seconds without using their arms. They also held a position as if they were walking a tightrope, walked to a cone before turning back and balanced on each leg.
Each person then receives a card showing their results compared to averages, determining their fall risk. They come out of it with tips on what to do from there, said Katie Swanson, a physical therapist at Mankato Clinic.
"We give them an idea of where they are as far as the risk of falls and give them suggestions on what they can do," she said.
For some, it could mean physical therapy sessions or a new exercise routine at VINE's fitness center. Others would be referred to the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging if they need to improve their home setups to make falls less likely.
"It was adequately challenging," Samuelsen said of the assessment, adding it was a good test of balance.
He did the test with Paulette Bertrand. The two had a friendly competition to determine who could do better — Bertrand ended up with one more up-down than him.
Both said they try to always be aware of fall risks. They sought out the assessment together to get a baseline on their balance.
"I always think I can stand on one leg so well," Bertrand said. "Well, I can't."
At the same time, they and others said the assessment made them feel better about their balance.
"She said I did very well," said Barb Schmidt, a smile on her face, to Swanson.
Schmidt, Samuelsen and Bertrand signed up for assessments after hearing about it at VINE. Samantha Anderson, meanwhile, was called over by the organizers when she walked outside VINE.
She was glad they did. The tightrope and flamingo stances, as Anderson described them, were good tests for someone concerned about falls.
"I've had some balance issues in the past," she said. "I've had ear problems throughout my life."
VINE and Mankato Clinic did one previous fall prevention event on the first day of fall — fall prevention week is Sept. 20-24. The first one drew about 20 people, while Wednesday's was closer to 60 within a few hours of starting.
