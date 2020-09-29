WASECA — The American flag is flying at half-staff alongside the National Law Enforcement Memorial flag outside the Waseca County Sheriff's Office.
The honor on Tuesday for former Sheriff Lemick Arthur Larson was 80 years in the making.
A search for old photos led to a rediscovery that Larson was killed in a car crash while on duty in 1940.
Current Waseca County Sheriff Chief Deputy Trevor Kanewischer is now leading the effort to ensure Larson's sacrifice is forgotten no longer.
Applications to add Larson's name to fallen law enforcement officer memorials in St. Paul, Rochester and Washington, D.C., have been submitted. Requests also have been made to add him to memorial websites.
Earlier this month Larson received his first acknowledgment, on the Officer Down Memorial Page.
The flags outside the Sheriff's Office are today marking the 80th anniversary of Larson's death.
Kanewischer said he is working on additional local observances, likely on future anniversaries and during National Police Week in May.
“It's shocking that he could have been forgotten,” Kanewischer said of Larson, who died at age 52 and had spent 16 years in law enforcement.
Perhaps Larson's death drew little attention because it happened in another state, Kanewischer speculated. Or perhaps it failed to capture headlines and memories because it was crash and not a shootout.
Known locally as "Art," Larson died in Aberdeen, South Dakota, while retrieving a wanted embezzlement suspect. A Waseca municipal court judge who went with him also was injured in the crash, according to newspaper accounts.
Larson was from rural New Richland and served overseas during World War I, according to an obituary. He was in his second year as sheriff and before that was chief of the Waseca Police Department.
A search for photos led to research about Larson's death. Kanewischer is working on a tribute to all of the county's past sheriffs to be displayed at the Sheriff's Office. But he could find no photo of several sheriffs, including Larson.
Kanewischer put out a call for help on social media. One of Larson's descendants responded with a photo and recollections of hearing family stories about how he died while retrieving a suspect.
The Waseca County Historical Society helped confirm the family lore was true.
Kanewischer is still looking for photographs and information about four sheriffs who served in the later 1800s: D.L. Whipple, Captain E.M. Broughten, Matthew Keeley and Hugh Wilson. Anyone who can help is asked to call 507-835-0510 or email trevor.kanewischer@co.waseca.mn.us.
Waseca County now is known to have two fallen sheriffs. Sheriff Donald Eustice, 47, was shot and killed by a mentally ill man in September 1976.
Waseca County is one of two sheriff's offices in the state to have lost more than one sheriff in the line of duty.
