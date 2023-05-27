NORTH MANKATO — As the sun glistened down on the water and kids’ feet pattered up the steps to the waterslide, Kylee Rothenburger’s daughter, Peyton, made a big splash after cannonballing into the packed pool at the North Mankato Swim Facility on its opening day.
“It’s nice out. I think the lakes are probably a little too cold yet to get out there,” said Rothenburger. “It’s the place to be.”
Rothenburger said Peyton loves to be out in the water, adding that the pool, located at Spring Lake Park, is a great place to take families.
“She’s a fish, so playing mermaids and dolphins and any game you can think of,” she said.
Dozens of other families like the mother and daughter pair were out enjoying fun in the sun on Saturday, with many playing catch with a volleyball or hiding under a waterfall as water splashed down on their faces.
Other kids had a go at making their way across an obstacle course or zipping across the zipline and diving into the water.
North Mankato resident Dan Crandall said his family has had season passes every year.
“All of our kids love playing here. It’s for all ages. We have three kids, all different ages, and they all love it,” he said.
Samantha Pfeffer, who is in town visiting a friend, said now that they have kids, they wanted to take them swimming.
“We both used to go to college here, and now we have little kiddos, so we figured we check it out,” she said. “(My daughter and I) went down that big slide four times. I had to pull her off. She didn’t want to leave.”
Aquatics Director Sandra Bromley said the facility is excited to once again be open for the season.
“To have gorgeous weather outside means we’re going to get people here. It’s just that outlet, that place for families and kids to go to enjoy the outdoors,” she said.
The facility plans to offer free aqua Zumba classes this year as well as other fitness classes, swimming lessons and more.
Bromley said they also hope to have some community swim nights.
Bromley said hours might fluctuate for the first couple of weeks as the Mankato school district wraps up the school year and staff availability changes.
Current hours listed on the website are Monday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The pool will be closed from May 30 to June 2.
Guests can check out www.swimnorthmankato.com for their full calendar, memberships and more.
