As Mankato resident Karen Frydendall and her family released butterflies into the air at Gustavus Adolphus College’s arboretum to honor Frydendall’s late husband, Merrill, a hawk flew over their heads.
“I knew that we were all thinking the same thing,” Frydendall said.
Frydendall, who said she and Merrill were married just shy of 64 years, said birding was their favorite pastime together.
Her family added that the butterfly release was the perfect way to commemorate the nature lover; Merrill taught ornithology, wildlife behavior and similar subjects at Minnesota State University for over 30 years.
Frydendall, Merrill’s daughter, Laura Sievert, his granddaughter Mattea Sievert and other members of their family were among close to 250 people to honor their loved ones with the butterfly release part of Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice and Palliative Care’s Celebration of Life event Sunday.
About 56 families were represented at the event that paid tribute to past patients.
While Mayo has held similar events before, registered nurse Jodi Kmett said this is their first time doing the butterfly release.
“The caterpillar, as it’s coming to life, and/or ending its life, they think it’s over, and yet, what comes of it is the butterfly signifying the new life of what’s to come. I think a lot of these families, they can find some peace and comfort in knowing that their loved one is living on,” Kmett said.
The event also featured musical tributes and a reading of names.
Kmett, who was also at the event honoring her mom who went through a different hospice program, said it’s important for people to come together with those who have shared similar experiences.
“I think there’s just a lot of comfort to be found in that,” she said.
While Merrill was only in hospice for a short time before he passed away in July of last year, his family said he was able to enjoy his favorite chocolate shakes and ice cream.
Mattea said she’ll always remember her grandfather as someone who had a smile on his face.
“He loved photography and birding. He passed a lot of different hobbies onto my sisters and I,” she said.
“Always a smile, always a joke, always a kind word. When you were with him, that’s where he wanted to be,” Laura added.
She said the event hosted at the arboretum meant a lot to their family.
A few members of the family wore bird necklaces to the event to honor Merrill, including Frydendall, who wore an eagle.
Frydendall said she always thought of Merrill and herself as the eagle and the hummingbird.
“I decided he was an eagle years ago, because when he made up his mind to do something, he did it,” she said.
“You know, we released the butterflies kind of letting him go, but I don’t want to let him go. I’m keeping his love. He may go, but I’m keeping his love.”
The butterflies came from the Butterfly Memories farm in Isanti, Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.