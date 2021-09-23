Private gestures of remembrance are not unusual sights at area veterans memorials — a lone figure kneeling or parents helping children search a monument wall for the inscribed name of an ancestor.
Often, it’s left up to a veteran’s descendants to pass on what they know about their family member’s military service.
Anna Thill, Visit Mankato’s president, is part of a new group of Mankato-North Mankato representatives connecting to find ways to share histories of area men and women who served their country, especially the ones who gave up lives to do so.
Visit Mankato offers a downloadable map of 14 sites where the public may pay homage to the country’s military members. However, the memorials found on the 12-mile-long Trail of Heroes may offer lists with many names but can be short on details about the individuals being honored.
“We want to identify how the narrative could be enhanced ... how we can better tell their stories,” Thill said.
Members of the new group who have military connections have been tasked with collecting stories from families about members who were soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines. Ideas include mobile apps and videos.
“We want to add the families’ voices,” she said.
A revised online map should be available sometime in 2022.
Thill said she now has no way of tracking the number of people who visit Mankato and North Mankato’s memorials. Data from the new interactive map could prove useful when her organization invites veterans groups in nearby communities to add their sites to the map.
“For example, St. Peter recently has a new memorial and may want to join.”
North Mankato’s American Legion Post 518’s Vet of the Month program already provides a vehicle to share deceased veterans’ stories. Since 2008, the post has offered monthly flag ceremonies in Wheeler Park.
“It’s for the families ... a family wants to honor their father, uncle, brother, sister — their lives,” said Mark Conrad, a post member who organizes the ceremonies.
“I’ve seen many people get tears in their eyes,” he said.
Conrad knows firsthand how it feels to see an honor guard stand at attention while a loved one’s military history is read aloud. He said attendees may experience emotions, such as pride, that feel stronger than they’d expected.
His father, Albert Conrad, was a World War I Army veteran who didn’t care to talk about his war experiences in France. He did tell his son about one battle in which only about 50 percent of his buddies survived. Still, his dad provided very few details.
Siblings, descendants and other relatives of two local deceased veterans were introduced after the July ceremony where Navy Chief Petty Officer 3rd Class Beatrice (Morsching) Zimmerman’s flag was retired and Marine Pfc. Donald F. Zernechel’s flag was dedicated.
During the ceremony, Julie Scott received the flag that had been displayed throughout June to honor Zimmerman.
‘It was a wonderful experience ... but kinda eerie when they played Taps,” she said.
“I was thinking, ‘Here you go Grandma, I hope you enjoy this.’ I know it was something she would have done to honor someone else.”
Air Force veteran Anita Janda was seated near Scott, her niece. Janda had requested the arrangements to publicly honor her mother.
Scott and Janda said Zimmerman passed down to them tales of the friendships she’d formed with other women who also served in World War II. Most of those military friends had duties that included sewing buttons on officers’ uniforms. The two descendants shared a chuckle when they recalled Zimmerman’s description of how she’d handled a married officer’s flirtations: a rebuke that included a comment about people who wore such untidy uniforms did not have a chance for a date with her.
1st Sgt. Sadie Rezac, a member of 175th Forward Support Company and a St. James native, was not at the ceremony; however, she has ancestors who would, or eventually could, qualify for the honor. A legacy of military service stems from both sides of her family tree. Being the granddaughter of two veterans factored as “a portion” in her decision to join the Minnesota Army National Guard.
“One grandpa is World War II, the other is Korean War,” she said, then listed other relatives’ service.
“I joined shortly after 9/11, but even if that hadn’t happened, I probably would have joined at some point.”
Her career trajectory has led to her position as southern region leader for Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, an organization that assists homeless veterans.
Janda recently was named Le Center American Legion’s first female post commander.
Scott did not follow in the military footsteps of her grandmother and aunt. But she did marry a retired Army military policeman, Colin Scott, who now teaches at Tri City United Schools.
The Scotts have two young sons who witnessed their great-grandmother’s ceremony. Kindergartener Jack and preschooler Adam have been taught the basics of military respect, such as holding their hands over their hearts during the national anthem.
In May, the boys were with their parents at a Memorial Day service, when Julie Scott realized the purpose of the ceremony was not lost on Jack.
“He said to me, ‘Mom, a lot of people have die-did.’”
