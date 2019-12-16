ST. JAMES — Before Scott Engelbrecht was sentenced to life in prison, Lin Henricksen called him a “monster” who “robbed our family of a very kind and giving lady.”
The outcome of the sentencing hearing for Engelbrecht, 60, of St. James, on Monday in Watonwan County District was a given.
A jury found Engelbrecht guilty of premeditated murder in the June 16, 2018, deaths of his wife, Joyce Engelbrecht, 67, and stepdaughter, Rachel Linder, 43. In Minnesota, premeditated murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
But the hearing gave the victims' family and the defendant one last opportunity to give statements before the court.
The only speaker on behalf of the victims, Henricksen described her sister Joyce Engelbrecht as a selfless woman. Joyce cared for both of Scott's ailing parents until her mother-in-law died, and then for her father-in-law until she was slain. She didn't leave Scott, even though he “treated her like a servant,” out of concern for her father-in-law, Henricksen said.
“The only good thing is Joyce and Rachel are free from this coward and the prison (Joyce) called home,” Henricksen said.
Turning to Scott Engelbrecht, she added: “Now it is your turn to be in a prison for the rest of your life.”
In a lengthy, sometimes rambling statement Monday, and in letters written to the judge before the hearing, Engelbrecht maintained he is innocent of murder. He repeated his claims that he shot his stepdaughter after he mistakenly believed she had shot his wife.
“I screwed up my life in a moment of mental breakdown that I can't take back — a delusion I needed to save my neighborhood from a woman gone mad,” he wrote.
Engelbrecht said he now thinks his stepgrandson shot Joyce Engelbrecht and framed him, but at the time he thought Rachel Linder shot her.
“I of course know now I shouldn't have taken it upon myself the task to stop her,” he wrote, “but the St. James Police have never been there when I have needed help in the past.”
Wearing handcuffs and an orange prison uniform, Engelbrecht said he became the scapegoat because the prosecution did not believe they could win a case against his stepgrandson.
In November a jury found the prosecution's version of how Joyce Engelbrecht and Rachel Linder died more credible. Attorneys from the Minnesota Attorney General's Office argued Scott Engelbrecht shot his wife in the head while they quarreled because he had forgotten their 17th wedding anniversary. He then pointed the gun at his stepgrandson and chased after and shot at Linder multiple times, once within 6 inches or less after he cornered her at a neighbor's front porch.
The trial was held in Brown County after Watonwan County District Judge Stephen Ferrazzano approved a change of venue to aid in finding jurors who hadn't seen substantial media coverage about the murders. The jury deliberated for fewer than four hours before finding Scott Engelbrecht guilty of murder, as well as assault for pointing a gun at his stepgrandson.
While it was only symbolic, Feranzzano agreed with lead prosecutor Erin Rivka Eldridge's request to issue consecutive sentences to “account for the harm done to three separate victims.”
Noting that Engelbrecht has not showed any remorse, Ferrazzano said Engelbrecht deserved to spend the rest of his life behind bars.
“This sentence is fair. This sentence is just,” the judge said. “I hope this provides some closure for the family."
Henricksen and another family member said after the hearing they hoped for but did not expect an apology. Still, Henricksen said the sentencing hearing will help the family move on.
