MANKATO — Despite 16 days of fruitless searches in and around the marshes, woodlands and Eagle Lake, the family of a missing woman say they can only focus on a good outcome.
"Hope is the only thing we have right now," said Ny, the sister of Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30, who was last seen on security tape at the Casey's in Eagle Lake, walking toward Highway 14 and a marshy area on Eagle Lake.
During a press conference Wednesday, sheriff and police officials updated the media on the extensive search efforts that have taken place in a large area around the lake.
"I don't want her to be there," Ny said, pointing to a map of the marsh near Casey's that was displayed on the wall. "I don't want her to be gone from us.
"We're not going to give up. You don't want your mind to go to those dark places."
She said the communities of Mankato and Eagle Lake have been supportive as she and others have put up flyers. "You can feel the love from people," Ny said.
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Cpt. Paul Barta said they are continuing to search and are hoping to bring in Minnesota Search and Rescue, a Christian group with well-trained searchers, to "bring in fresh eyes" and to search areas already covered to ensure nothing was missed.
Barta said cadaver dogs will also be brought in.
Barta said the very marshy area nearest Casey’s has been searched several times, but they continue to search it to make sure they haven’t missed anything. On Wednesday deputies in hip waders were slowly walking through the edges of the marsh to ensure nothing had been missed.
The family is also seeking people to help them in a search. They will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday and Saturday at the Casey's in Eagle Lake. They hope to search in an area northeast of the lake, toward Madison Lake.
Barta said that if her body were in the lakes and marshes they've been searching in the area, it should have risen by now.
Barta also urged anyone with property in the area from the east edge of Mankato to Madison Lake, and from south of the city of Eagle Lake to north of Eagle Lake lake to search their property, sheds, campers and buildings. He said farmers are now out in fields in the area and encouraged them to look for anything that might be related to Chuol.
Family and authorities said Chuol had mental health issues, but Ny said she showed no unusual signs leading up to her leaving. She went to her job and had said nothing out of the ordinary, her sister said.
Mankato Police Cmdr. Chris Baukol has been heading up the missing person case, as it started in Mankato, and the sheriff's department is handling the search that is outside Mankato.
Officials said there have been no financial transactions from Chuol and no activity from her cell phone since the time she walked away from the Casey's parking lot and toward the highway.
She was last seen on Hilltop Lane the evening of April 25. But a search of her financial records led authorities to the Casey’s in Eagle Lake.
Baukol said her financial records showed she took trips in three Uber or Lyft cars and visited two other area ponds/lakes before ending up at Casey’s.
After talking to the ride-share drivers, police learned she first went to the Lions Lake area east of the Minnesota State University campus. She then had a driver take her to Spring Lake Park in North Mankato. She then got another ride to the Casey’s.
Baukol said Casey’s security tape showed her walking around in the parking lot but not coming into the store. She could then be seen walking toward Highway 14. He said they could not determine in the dark if she crossed to the other side of 14 where the lake is located, but she could be seen walking up to the highway.
He said her cell phone records showed she made no other calls than to Uber/Lyft. He said several calls from family came to her phone but she did not answer them.
The last ping off a cell phone tower was approximately 9 p.m. and came from a tower in Madison Lake they day she went missing. But Boukol said that doesn’t mean she was in Madison Lake, only that her phone connected to that tower.
He said there have been no other financial transactions other than for the rides.
Authorities said they have no information that would indicate foul play.
Barta said that deputies and Eagle Lake police are also again reviewing security tapes from Casey's. They have already looked at tapes covering several hours before and after when she was seen at Casey's to see if anything unusual, such as a vehicle stopping near where she was last seen, could be found. But so far reviews of the tapes have turned up nothing.
Chuol is a black female, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
In the security footage she was wearing a pink/purple hat, which is an addition to the clothing her family last saw her in: blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. She was also carrying an over-the-shoulder bag that appeared white or tan.
Barta said searches, including those using drones, have found no pieces of clothing or anything else that would be connected to Chuol.
Barta said that at this point they are not looking at ending the more intensive searching and said the confounding case is weighing on everyone's mind.
"You never stop thinking about this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.