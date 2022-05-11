Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms...possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 68F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

