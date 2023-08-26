Josie Downey knew what she wanted at Saturday’s Family Day in the Old Town Hub.
“I just want popcorn,” the 4-year-old acknowledged, popping a kernel into her mouth. “And butterfly wings and a unicorn.”
Josie later got her way at the Hub’s face-painting table, along with a good slice of pizza at one of the two food trucks. Joined by her father, Mitch Downey of Mankato, and visiting grandparents Denise and Bob Downey of Marshalltown, Iowa, the monthly Family Day events continue the busy Old Town events season.
Martie Kaus, co-founder of the Circle the Earth Recreation Organization (CERO), pitched the Family Day idea and has been there since the June opener. Thirteen vendors hit the Food Hub parking lot along Riverfront Drive in Old Town, along with the two food trucks and a bounce house.
Proceeds from the monthly events and other Food Hub activities bring in some funds for CERO, a nonprofit organization founded in January 2023 by Kaus and Dan Lee, who doubles as the sports/toy/game manager at Scheel’s. Kaus has a recreation, parks & leisure degree from Minnesota State University, with an emphasis in therapeutic recreation.
But while Family Day at times takes up Kaus’ planning efforts, she loves it and says it’s really a simple way to encourage others to hit the outdoors — even if it’s limited to the bituminous parking lot and a few painted picnic tables on the Hub’s grass.
“I love it,” Kaus said, as she bounced from the dunk tank to greeting vendors. “We try to do things to get people outdoors and this gives the local vendors an opportunity to be a part of it.”
The Family Day events are just a small part of CERO’s work throughout the region, as Kaus and Lee bring their diverse skills into the oft-times demanding work of a small nonprofit organization. Kaus was solo on Saturday as Lee ventured to the Twin Cities for a canoe race.
Kaus and Lee launched the Nordic Exposure rentals earlier in the year, with the portable sauna and cold tub cycles available on site at the Hub parking lot or for off-site rentals. But they’ve been hit by vandalism at times, according to Kaus, as the nonprofit has battled some growing pains in its first year.
But Kaus and Lee rarely slow down. Two big projects keep them and their board members busy. The CERO website says $6,100 toward a $10,000 goal has been raised to help fund cross country ski trails at Lake Washington Park in Le Sueur County.
“The Lake Washington project is a go,” Kaus said Saturday. An initial “clearing party” has been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22, beginning at 9 a.m. Three or four such clearing efforts are planned. Anyone willing to help or volunteer can contact ceromankato@gmail.com.
A more significant dream of Kaus and Lee is to develop a major skate park in the Greater Mankato region. Lee has said the city of Mankato parks department has identified four possible new skate park locations. Kaus acknowledges that those negotiations have stalled a bit as she and Lee have also initiated discussion with North Mankato officials. And the ticket price remains high, possibly $3 million to do it right, according to Lee’s estimates.
But for Kaus on Saturday, it was simply Family Day in Old Town.
“Old Town has really welcomed us being here,” she said. “They’ve been really supportive of us.”
