Nissa Sugden expected this story to be about her son recovering from COVID-19.
On Monday, 19-year-old Kian Olson was taken off the ventilator that had breathed for him the past several days. The staff at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato had decided he was ready for assisted oxygen in moderate doses from a thin tube.
Nurses had arranged for Kian to be moved to the progressive care unit, a step down from intensive care, later in the week.
Sugden’s mind jumped ahead in time, she said Friday morning. She began rearranging his bedroom to accommodate any medical equipment he might depend on for the upcoming weeks. She replaced the shower doors with a curtain because she knew Kian would need a shower bed.
She was “trying to prep the home for him to come home because I didn’t know — any day he could be released. And then, you know, within an hour it’s like, ‘Oop, just kidding,’” Sugden said with a pained laugh.
Sugden is a mother of two, and on Thursday night her 15-year-old daughter had a volleyball game in Red Wing. During the two-hour drive to Nadine’s match, with Sugden’s boyfriend at the wheel, she received a call.
Something was wrong in Kian’s unit.
Medical staff said, “‘He’s trying to leave,’” she recalled.
Sugden would learn Kian was demanding to see his father, Mark Olson, who is in hospice care at his home in upper North Mankato. Her son had worked out in his head that if he fell asleep, his father — Sugden’s ex-husband — who has battled pancreatic cancer for years would die.
Sugden on Friday estimated Kian had slept roughly six hours over the past five days.
He was enraged when told he couldn’t leave the hospital. As Sugden will say, her son is large, strong and stubborn. There were 10 medical staffers in the room. He had to be sedated to relax.
She gave the nurses her permission to treat Kian as they saw fit. They decided that, although his oxygen level and the state of his pneumonia have measuredly improved, he needed the one-on-one care provided only in an ICU.
Through the screen
On a cool, gray morning of drizzle, one yard in North Mankato was brighter than the rest. The words “Kian’s Fight” are written in shiny silver lettering on a sign, contrasting with the green of the lawn.
Inside the home on Friday were Sugden and Jen Wettergren, a friend who has helped create Caring Bridge and GoFundMe pages in response to Kian’s condition.
The living room could be an average makeshift workspace, surrounded by personal mementos glimpsed in video calls throughout the pandemic. A laptop sits open on a wooden TV tray. Papers are strewn about the coffee table in the room’s center. Neither woman has done her day job in weeks, however.
Their mission has been to spread Kian’s story and monitor his condition based on reports from his Mankato hospital care team.
On a television stand, a red booklet with “Mankato West High School” in gold letters on its cover holds Kian’s diploma. Tucked inside are pictures of Kian as a boy. Nearby on a wooden stand is a newspaper front page showing his face below the words “COVID CRISIS.”
Sugden’s phone rings. “Hi honey!” she says. “Hi Mom,” Kian says in a soft, dazed voice on the other end of Facetime.
He wears a white hospital gown and lies on a white sheet, his head small in the center of the frame. A nurse is heard shuffling in the background, occasionally interjecting in a kind tone to assist Kian.
Video or phone calls remain the only way Sugden can speak with her son. He has gradually become more lucid, holding a slow conversation with his mom for about 20 minutes that morning.
But typically Kian lapses into what Sugden calls a loop: He feels guilty for the position he’s in, the money being spent on health care. He wonders about his own savings. He worries about his father.
When he smiles on the call, his mother tells him it’s the first one she’s seen on his face in two weeks. “Makes me wanna cry with happiness,” she tells him, grinning.
Physically separated from her son, Sugden has spread his story hundreds of miles. It began with an Aug. 23 Facebook post urging others to be vaccinated and has progressed to twice-daily updates on Kian’s Caring Bridge site.
Her son’s staunch position against vaccination was cemented by nationally known commentators dismissive of the coronavirus, such as Ben Shapiro and Joe Rogan, who also has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Now Sugden has to reassure him that his friends plan to be vaccinated. Kian hopes to receive a shot the first day following the required 90 days of recovery.
It’s not a political thing, Sugden repeats constantly, knowing it’s more of a goal than a fact. A vaccine dramatically reduces the chances of severe COVID-19, she says, echoing medical experts and national health officials.
Her focus for weeks has been split between her son’s concrete suffering and the hypothetical suffering of vaccine skeptics, as well as their families.
“The more I can tell the story of what Kian’s going through — I’m trying to push them over the edge of whatever fear is holding them back from doing it,” Sugden said of skeptics. “Because if we can keep somebody from having it — their family members from going through this …”
After pausing, she begins again: “I mean, seeing your kid on a ventilator, and talking to him, watching his chest go up and down when it could be helped.”
Tears forming and voice wavering, she finishes, “And then seeing him struggle afterwards ... is something nobody should have to go through if it can be helped.”
Widespread impact
The number of people Kian’s story has reached is likely in the thousands. The number of minds the story has changed is unknown.
But old and current personal friends have shared their changed views with Sugden, offering a sample of the impact wrought by her efforts.
Kim Gores, of Garden City, told The Free Press last week she ended her vaccine holdout as soon as she read that Kian was on a ventilator.
During the Facetime call, Sugden reassured Kian that several friends he named were either vaccinated or making plans to be.
Jen Hawley, who went to high school with Sugden and now lives in Colorado, said Friday her husband had resisted vaccination when the couple saw Sugden on Aug. 12, five days before Kian’s positive test. She also opposed shots for her two children, 12 and 13, because of their youth.
Then Hawley, who was vaccinated in March, and her husband heard about Kian’s deterioration. The culmination of the Federal Drug Administration’s recent approval of the Pfizer vaccine, the surge of the highly infectious delta variant and Kian’s fight for his life convinced the couple.
Within days her husband and two children received their first shots.
Lori Hargrove’s hardened resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine was completely erased when she learned about Kian, said the 46-year-old Welcome resident who knows Sugden.
Not only does she prefer holistic, at-home treatments to traditional medicine, but Hargrove’s distrust also rested in the “ifs, mights, possiblys and coulds” that she said characterized media and public health reports about the vaccine.
She compared her prior lack of familiarity with suffering caused by COVID-19 to the apathy non-soldiers may feel during a war. Everyone knows it’s happening. Everyone knows there’s tragedy. But in our houses, leading our mundane days, we don’t directly experience the turmoil.
“We remove ourselves emotionally from a situation until it’s affected us personally. And that’s just how I felt.”
Her husband and 17-year-old son had already tested positive for the virus but showed no symptoms. Hargrove said that further entrenched her rationale for avoiding the vaccine.
But now, having received a shot Monday, she finds herself trying to undo any resistance to vaccination she bred in her son. She tells him about someone else’s teenage boy who was on a ventilator, struggling to live.
“It was a true physical anxiety of getting the vaccine. But Nissa and her family’s story truly outweighed that for me,” Hargrove said. “If there was a fence, it tipped me over the fence.
“My fight against myself isn’t worth what she’s going through.”
Unsettled future
Mark Olson knew that every time he bridged the topic of the coronavirus with his son, a fight would ensue. Nonetheless, he encouraged Kian to get vaccinated.
After looking at Kian, unresponsive with a tube in his throat or struggling for air during video calls about two weeks ago, his father said he began to wish he had pushed him harder.
“With my condition,” Olson, 49, said of his hospice care and cancer, “I didn’t want our last conversation to be a fight about COVID. I just let it go — it was easier that way — and I really wish I wouldn’t have now.”
It was Kian who brought Olson home from the hospital after his father caught the virus, an arrangement wherein the teenager was likely exposed to infection.
Doctors have told Olson there’s nothing more he can do to fight his cancer. Speaking over the phone in an even, gravelly voice, he said he aims for each interaction with Kian to end well.
“He’s afraid that I will pass away before he gets released, and he wants to see me one more time. At least one more time, he said.”
Kian has said that when he leaves the hospital, he wants to visit his father’s home immediately. The plan is for Sugden to bring her son to visit his father weekly, once she can see Kian.
And aside from the unknowns of his father’s health and Kian’s own mental well-being, Sugden still asks herself: When will Kian be home?
It’s been nearly three weeks since he tested positive on Aug. 17, and she still has no clear idea when he might end his now two-week hospital stay. Kian’s condition could still worsen before he moves permanently to recovery, she said.
She had thought her son’s medical disruption would keep him from his life plans for maybe a few days, possibly weeks. But now the question of recovery leaves her dumbfounded. She hadn’t imagined how long this would take.
She said Kian’s immediate physical recovery already is beginning to be sidelined by long-term, overarching concerns.
She wonders: For how long will his cognitive function be impaired? When will he enroll in his third semester at the University of South Dakota? Forget when — can her intelligent son, the one who she says taught her to play chess when he was only 4, continue his studies at all?
“What is recovered? We don’t know what is gonna happen afterwards. I don’t know if (with his) mental capacity if he’s gonna be able to go back to school. I don’t know if he’s going to have breathing issues for the rest of his life now. I don’t know … .” Sugden’s voice trailed off.
“The unknowns are unbelievable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.