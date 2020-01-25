WASECA — While a Waseca police officer continues to make slow progress toward recovery, fundraising and other shows of support continue in the town he protects.
Officer Arik Matson has opened one of his eyes, appears to recognize loved ones and has smiled at them, his family and pastor said this week in online posts.
Matson, who was shot in the head by a wanted man on Jan. 6, underwent another surgery last Sunday at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. The surgery, to remove cerebral spinal fluid that was pooling inside his skull, was a success, according to his CaringBridge page.
He's now breathing on his own, opening one eye and nodding “yes” or “no” to questions, his sister-in-law Nicole Matson wrote.
In a video posted on social media Friday, Arik Matson's pastor, Kaleb Hurley, of Hope Church of Albert Lea, shared about a recent trip to visit Matson. He described praying with Matson, then stepping back to give him a rest.
"He reached up, grabbed my hand and pulled me back to himself, and I continued to pray for him,” Hurley said. “And he looked me straight in the eye and I was encouraged by that — just to see that I think he can recognize certain people."
Along with progress updates. Matson's family is using his CaringBridge page to express gratitude.
“Thank you just isn't enough to show how grateful the entire family is for each and every prayer, donation, and gift of time and service that have been sent our way,” Nicole Matson wrote. “The massive outpouring of support has been unbelievable.”
Three new fundraisers for the Matson family are being planned by Waseca businesses and organizations.
Grounded Gander Guide Service is raffling off a guided two-day snow goose hunting trip. All dollars raised from each $20 ticket goes to the Matsons.
The Signery is planning a sign-making fundraiser at the Waseca American Legion on Feb. 22. Attendees can pick from hundreds of stencil designs and paint a wood sign for $20. The business will donate $5 from each sign sold to the Matson family and another $5 to the family of Waseca County Sheriff deputy Josh Langr, who is recovering at home after being burned by a power line in November.
The Waseca VFW and Triple R. Auctioneering are sponsoring a live and silent auction and chili dinner on March 14 at the VFW. All net proceeds go to the Matsons.
Meanwhile, law enforcers and a lawmaker are among the many people now calling on the Minnesota High School League to reverse a controversial decision not to allow Waseca hockey players to wear jerseys honoring Matson during games.
The custom jerseys, which have “Waseca Police” and Matson's badge number on the front and his name on the back, don't comply with National Federation of High Schools uniform requirements, the MSHSL said in a statement. The jerseys are now being worn only during warm-ups and later will be auctioned off to benefit the Matsons.
Sen. John Jasinski, who represents a portion of Waseca County, wrote a letter to the league.
“There is a time for following rules and guidelines, but this is a time for compassion,” his letter states in part. “The community needs this. The state is rallying behind them.”
Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose posted a plea on Facebook for people to call the MSHSL and “ask them to do the right thing.”
The Minnesota Sheriff's Association tweeted: “The fact that the @MSHSL has banned the team from wearing jerseys supporting Waseca Officer Matson, who was seriously injured in the line of duty, is disappointing to say the least.”
