MADELIA — Fundraising is underway to help the family of a Madelia teen send his body back to his home country for burial.
Johnny David Godoy Ramos, 17, died Sunday after he was found unresponsive in a Madelia residence. The cause of death is still under investigation.
Guardian Vicky Montelongo said Wednesday it is still not known what caused the teen's death. Autopsy results are pending.
Godoy Ramos was from Honduras but had lived in Madelia for the last few years.
His parents live in Honduras and would like to bury their son near them. The family has not decided whether they will also hold a service in Madelia.
"Our priority right now is just to get him back to his parents," Montelongo said.
Fundraisers will help the parents with the cost of transporting the body.
To contribute online go to www.gofundme.com/f/johnny-david-godoy-ramos.
Donations also are being accepted at Madelia High School, La Plaza Fiesta restaurant and Fiesta Market.
Godoy Ramos was a junior at Madelia High School. Soccer was his passion, Montelongo said. He was a member of the Loyola Catholic School team (which has a co-op with Madelia). He also played on summer league teams.
“He was so full of life," Montelongo said. “He always had smile on his face.”
