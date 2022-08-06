GOOD THUNDER — Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, the first Catholic cardinal from Luxembourg, took part in Saturday Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Good Thunder during his 10-stop tour of Midwestern cities.
Dozens of people packed the church Saturday morning, but for some, including Hollerich, it was also a sort of family reunion.
“I was especially happy to come here because some years ago, I met some of the Hollerich family in Luxembourg, and I was very thrilled to know that there are so many people of the same family here,” the cardinal said.
Hollerich, who turns 64 next week, added that he’s enjoyed discovering a branch of his family here in the United States.
“I feel very happy to be here and to see also how people migrating from Luxembourg have settled here, have found new homes here, and that’s beautiful,” he said.
One of those family members is Cody Hollerich, whose great grandfather was a cousin of the cardinal’s grandfather.
Cody has met Hollerich before, while studying abroad in Europe.
“My parents, my aunt and uncle and my cousin got to meet him for the first time, because we traced the lineage back to him. He’s very gracious and took us out to dinner,” he said. “He’s very kind and was very welcoming to us when we met him in Europe.”
He added it’s great to be reunited with Hollerich in Good Thunder.
“It’s very cool to have a relative that is doing such impactful things around the world and to kind of share the name with him and have him recognize the relationship,” he said.
Donald Hollerich, who also attended Saturday’s Mass, said putting together the event has also helped him reunite with other members of the family.
“It’s good for the family. I met family members I didn’t even know existed that are part of the Hollerich line,” he said.
Hollerich has held the title of cardinal since 2019.
Cardinals, who are appointed by the pope, perform the primary duties of advising the pope at his request and are eventually tasked with electing his replacement.
There are currently 207 cardinals, of whom 116 would be eligible to participate in a conclave to elect a new pope.
Choir member Maureen Hollerich said the cardinal’s visit is a full-circle moment for her.
“I visited him in 2015 in Luxembourg and invited him to Minnesota when he got to the United States. I just think the fact that he came to our little church here in Good Thunder is fantastic,” she said. “I was overwhelmed, really with the idea that he is going to be here in our little church saying Mass.”
Saturday marked the Feast of the Transfiguration, commemorating a Biblical event in which Jesus was transfigured and became radiant in glory upon a mountain, making the Mass a special occasion.
Maureen said the service was beautiful.
“I’m just about ready to cry right now. It was very spiritual, very holy and very family oriented. I could just feel the love of our family,” she said.
Hollerich will visit New Ulm on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Cathedral of the Holy Trinity.
