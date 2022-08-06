Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.