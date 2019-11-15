MANKATO — Lee Terrell was a proud U.S. Marines Corps veteran, but he never talked to his family about fighting in the Battle of Iwo Jima.
Lee earned two Purple Hearts helping capture the island during World War II, but he never explained how and never mourned with his family over losing 63 of his comrades out of a company of 220.
The onetime Eagle Lake American Legion Post 617 commander finally opened up when his family talked him into going to a reunion of Marines who fought in Iwo Jima.
“It was there that he finally was able to talk — when he was holding hands with a fellow Marine who experienced what my grandpa had and who understood,” said granddaughter Kelly Terrell. “They talked and cried for hours and never let go of hands.”
Lee returned to one more reunion before he died in 2014 at age 89.
The reunions inspired Lee's family to start an annual lunch for local veterans.
Organizer Dennis Terrell, owner of the RE/MAX real estate office on Adams Street, said his goal initially was just to bring veterans together to share their experiences.
The idea quickly gained so many supporters that Dennis and his family added a secondary goal: raise money for South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, a nonprofit that connects and coordinates support for veterans, service members and their families.
On Friday the Terrells presented a check of nearly $18,000 raised from their second annual Hog Roast for Heroes lunch on Nov. 10. They more than doubled the dollars raised their first year.
In addition to donating dollars and food to help the Terrells feed the guests, many of the more than 50 sponsors also gave auction items and dollars to Beyond the Yellow Ribbon.
More than 600 veterans and supporters attended this year at the Eagle Lake American Legion.
All community members were invited this year and made free-will donations. Veterans were invited to dine for free, but Kelly said many opted to make a donation nonetheless.
South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon President Michael Rath said the donated dollars will be used for grants to aid veterans and currently deployed service members and their families.
The organization works with the veterans services offices in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties to identify recipients for confidential supports, such as making accessibility improvements to the home of a disabled veteran.
Foodies who missed the hog roast can fill their stomachs at another event Saturday supporting the South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon.
The Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950 is hosting a chili cookoff from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Active military members eat for free and the cost is $10 for others. Along with chili, the event includes a silent auction, raffle, music and children's activities.
