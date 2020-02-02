The Free Press Edward Sheriff Curtis was born Feb. 19, 1868, in Whitewater, Wisconsin, to preacher and Civil War veteran Johnson Curtis and his wife, Ellen. Edward was 5 years old when his family moved to Le Sueur County. The Curtises eventually opened a grocery in Cordova. When his father visited parish families in the Waterville area, Edward helped paddle the canoe along the Cannon River. As a boy he created a simple box camera using the stereo-optic lens his father carried home from the war. At 17 he began working for a St. Paul photo studio. He and his father moved to the Seattle area in the late 1880s. The rest of their family followed later. According to Don Gulbrandsen’s biography, “Edward S. Curtis; Visions of the First Americans,” Curtis took his first “nature” photograph in 1895, a portrait of Princess Angeline, the daughter of Chief Siahl (Seattle). He became the official photographer for the publication “Forest and Stream” a short time after he met its editor, who was also considered an authority on American Indians. In his recounting of the origins of his project that involved 20 volumes and 40,000 photo negatives, Edward said he had been on horseback in Montana observing hundreds of indigenous people gathered for a Sun Dance when he realized someone had to record their existence. When Edward died Oct. 19, 1952, his obituary referred to him as an internationally known authority on the history of the North American Indian. He is buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California.
Famous photographer grew up in Cordova
The Free Press
Edward Sheriff Curtis was born Feb. 19, 1868, in Whitewater, Wisconsin, to preacher and Civil War veteran Johnson Curtis and his wife, Ellen.
Edward was 5 years old when his family moved to Le Sueur County. The Curtises farmed for a while, then moved to Cordova and opened a grocery. When his father visited parish families in the Waterville area, Edward went along to help paddle their canoe along the Cannon River.
His interest in photography began early. As a boy he created a simple box camera using the stereo-optic lens his father carried home from the war.
At 17 he began working for a St. Paul photo studio. He and his father moved to the Seattle area in the late 1880s. The rest of their family followed later.
According to Don Gulbrandsen’s biography, “Edward S. Curtis; Visions of the First Americans,” Curtis took his first “nature” photograph in 1895, a portrait of Princess Angeline, the daughter of Chief Siahl (Seattle).
He became the official photographer for the publication “Forest and Stream” a short time after he met its editor, who was also considered an authority on American Indians.
In his recounting of the origins of his project that involved 20 volumes and 40,000 photo negatives, Edward said he had been on horseback in Montana observing hundreds of indigenous people gathered for a Sun Dance when he realized someone had to reach out and record their existence.
When Edward died Oct. 19, 1952, his obituary referred to him as an internationally known authority on the history of the North American Indian.
He is buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California.
