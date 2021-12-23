MANKATO — Fare for All produce and meat distributions will continue in 2022 at a new host site in Mankato.
The program, designed to save local individuals and families money on fresh produce and frozen meats, has been a monthly staple at New Creation World Outreach Church in North Mankato since 2015.
It will move to Hosanna Lutheran Church at 105 Hosanna Drive in Mankato starting Jan. 24.
Fare for All’s Monday distribution days occurred when the New Creation church was otherwise closed, requiring staff resources to open it up. The time was right for a new chapter for the program across town, said organizer Rachel Jones, SNAP-Ed educator at University of Minnesota Extension.
Maintaining adequate parking and an accessible location were among the considerations when looking for a new site.
“I think it’s going to be a great fit, and Hosanna has a great community of members so it’s always great to have extra help,” Jones said.
A side benefit to the new location is more people in the Hosanna community heard about the program. Along with Jones and others promoting the program, word of mouth is a common way for people to learn about it.
“Fare for All is for everyone,” Jones said. “The more people who come, the Food Group can buy more in bulk for a cheaper price.”
The Food Group nonprofit runs the Fare for All program by buying the produce and meat in bulk from wholesalers. Volunteers then package the foods for people to buy at monthly locations around the state.
Food packages range in price from $10 to $30, according to Fare for All. Each month has different “hot buy” items included in the packages.
The last distribution at New Creation this month was busy, Jones said, as is typical for November and December. Distribution days have generally drawn about 120 buyers during the pandemic. Peak numbers neared 300 before the pandemic.
The demand tends to ebb and flow. One reason for it being lower during the pandemic could be more people were out of work, although many other factors likely impacted it.
People still find the program helpful, Jones said, and it will be there for them in 2022. She hopes more college students learn about it.
College students help volunteer at the distribution days but aren’t usually among the buyers.
Jones expressed thanks for all the volunteers who run the program, saying anyone interested in helping out would be welcome.
“We couldn’t run Fare for All without our volunteers,” she said. “We have an amazing group of volunteers who come every month.”
Fare for All’s monthly 3:30-5:30 p.m. distribution days for 2022 will be as follows:
• Monday, Jan. 24
• Monday, Feb. 28
• Monday, March 2
• Monday, April 25
• Monday, May 23
• Thursday, June 16
• Monday, July 25
• Monday, Aug. 22
• Monday, Sept. 19
• Monday, Oct. 24
• Monday, Nov. 21
• Monday, Dec. 19
