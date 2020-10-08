NEW ULM — A drive-by event Sunday to honor Bishop John M. LeVoir will provide members of the Diocese of New Ulm with an opportunity to say farewell to their recently retired leader.
LeVoir served the Diocese as its bishop for 12 years.
Participating motorists will line up before 1 p.m. at the north entryway parking lot of the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm.
Sunday morning, LeVoir will celebrate the 10 a.m. Mass at the cathedral which will be livestreamed on the diocesan website: www.dnu.org/live-stream.
On Aug. 6, the Diocese of New Ulm announced that Pope Francis had accepted Bishop LeVoir’s request for early retirement due to health concerns.
Monsignor Douglas L. Grams is serving as diocesan administrator until the pope appoints a new bishop.
