It just felt right Thursday as the fans filed into Scheels Arena.
The NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament bracket had to be tinkered with to make it happen, but with Minnesota State, Minnesota and St. Cloud State all at the West Regional, playoff hockey was played the way it’s supposed to be: in front of a sellout crowd of 5,051.
“It gives people a chance to travel,” MSU season ticket holder John MacQueen said. “The only sad part of this is that there can only be one team from Minnesota in the Frozen Four.”
At the East Regional at Albany, New York last season, the Mavericks played Harvard in the first round in front of a mostly empty building.
The tournament begins just four days after the bracket is announced, making travel extremely difficult. Plane tickets to Albany last season were in the neighborhood of $600, so getting there wasn’t feasible for many MSU fans.
The Mavericks have seldom played NCAA Tournament games at reasonably drivable sites in recent history, so this was many fans’ first time seeing their team play on the big stage.
MacQueen and his wife Linda, who were attending their first NCAA Tournament game, are Michigan natives and had tickets to the 2020 Frozen Four at Detroit. They were hoping MSU would make it, but the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.
“That was going to be our chance to go to the big one,” John said. “Then everything blew up and it didn’t happen.”
All four schools at each regional can request up to 400 two-session ticket packages. MSU Athletics Director Kevin Buisman said that all three of the Minnesota schools requested 400, and MSU sold out its tickets quickly. The two-session deal came with tickets for both regional semifinals Thursday and regional final Saturday.
Purchasing the package through MSU was the way to go. General admission tickets sold out several weeks ago, with many of those going to North Dakota fans who knew their team would be placed at the regional if it qualified. All tickets had to be picked up physically and couldn’t be transferred digitally, which made the secondary market expensive.
“Since we were season ticket holders, MSU sent us an email so we could get in,” MSU fan Rick Tuomala said. “I grabbed four right away.”
The crowd was filled with an interesting mix of purple, red and maroon. There was also plenty of green, as many North Dakota fans kept their tickets and went to the games.
Buisman was happy with how many MSU fans turned out, but he wasn’t surprised.
Fans flocked to Boston for the Frozen Four last season, and Saturday’s CCHA championship game at Mankato was the quickest sellout in program history.
“The past several years, the mobility of the fanbase has improved every single year,” Buisman said. “They’re following the Mavericks wherever they go.”
MSU fans didn’t have much to cheer about in the game.
The Mavericks played well in the first half of the contest, but couldn’t get a puck past St. Cloud State goalie Jaxon Castor in a 4-0 loss.
Going forward, Buisman hopes MSU fans will get to attend more regionals within reasonable driving distance.
Buisman said they tend to be predominantly in the East because schools in the West haven’t traditionally submitted as many bids to host. He doesn’t think MSU could host at Mankato due to the locker room situation at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, but the school could look to host elsewhere.
“We’re proactively thinking about ‘Is there a partner site?’ Sioux Falls (South Dakota), Des Moines (Iowa) or somewhere like that,” Buisman said. “I think if we want to have more opportunities in the West, we have to become more aggressive in the NCAA bidding process.”
