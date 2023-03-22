BLUE EARTH — An invasive insect species that kills ash trees has made its way to Faribault County.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed Wednesday that emerald ash borer larvae were found in trees near Blue Earth. The discovery was made by MDA staff while conducting a visual survey for EAB at a rest area off Interstate 90 West.
Because this is the first time the borer has been identified in Faribault County, the ag department enacted an emergency quarantine for the county that limits the movement of firewood and ash material.
The state ag department has confirmed the presence of EAB in 40 Minnesota counties.
The borer was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.
A virtual informational meeting has been slated for Faribault County residents and tree care professionals. State ag experts will give a brief presentation 10 a.m. April 13 and will follow up with a question-and-answer session.
To register to attend, go to: www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.
The MDA is accepting public input on a proposal to add Faribault County’s emergency quarantine to the state’s formal quarantine. Comments on the proposed formal quarantine may be submitted through May 5. The proposed quarantine language can be found at: www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.
Written comments may be submitted to: Kimberly Thielen Cremers, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, 625 Robert St. N., St. Paul, MN 55155; or emailed to: kimberly.tcremers@state.mn.us.
