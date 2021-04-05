MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Monday in Faribault County was the region's 229th fatality linked to the illness during the pandemic.
The resident was in their mid to late 80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Minnesota had 10 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Monday, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 6,885.
Faribault County has had 19 deaths linked to COVID-19 during the pandemic.
South-central Minnesota counties also combined for 34 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Blue Earth County accounted for 16 of them.
Faribault County was the only one in the south-central region not to have at least one new case. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 16
- Nicollet County — 5
- Brown County — 5
- Le Sueur County — 2
- Sibley County — 2
- Martin County — 2
- Waseca County — 1
- Watonwan County — 1
This story will be updated.
