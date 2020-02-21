ST. JAMES — A 58-year-old Faribault man was injured in a pickup rollover a few miles west of St. James Friday morning.
Douglas James Strehlo was driving a 2002 Toyota Tundra west on Highway 60 and was at the intersection with 670th Avenue in Butterfield Township at 9:25 a.m. when the truck went off the road and rolled in the median's ditch, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were snowy and icy.
Strehlo was wearing a seat belt. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in St. James.
