WATERVILLE — A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Waterville Friday afternoon.
A car and an SUV collided at Highway 60 and Highway 13 around 1:20 p.m., according to the State Patrol.
A Nissan Armada driven by Vivian Lee Wells, 69, of Faribault, was northbound on Highway 13 and struck a Kia Optima driven by Grace Mckenna Held, 18, of Faribault.
Wells was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato with injuries that did not appear life-threatening. Held was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.