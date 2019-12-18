Meetings are scheduled around the state to help farmers make decisions about the 2018 farm bill.
University of Minnesota Extension and the USDA's Farm Service Agency are holding the free seminars in 46 counties. No registration is required. Details are available at: z.umn.edu/2018FarmBill.
■ Sibley County's is 2-4 p.m. Friday at Arlington Community Center.
■ Blue Earth/Nicollet counties' meeting is 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 8 at St. Peter Community Center.
■ Cottonwood County's is 9-11 a.m. Jan. 10 at Windom Community Center.
■ Watonwan County's is 9-11 a.m. Jan. 6 at the St. James American Legion.
■ Steele/Waseca counties' is 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 23 at the Steele County Community Center in Owatonna.
In the farm bill, the ARC program is an income-support program that provides payments when actual crop revenue declines below a specified guarantee level. The PLC program provides income support payments when the effective price for a covered commodity falls below its effective reference price.
All farm producers with interest in the cropland must make a farm program election by March 15, 2020. This election will apply to the farm for 2019 and 2020. Minnesota-grown crops covered by this program are: corn, soybeans, wheat, barley, canola, sunflowers, oats, sorghum, lentils, dry peas, garbanzo beans and flax.
“This program offers different options to help producers mitigate risk, but the choice of which program to enroll in can be difficult due to the complexity of it,” Extension economist Kevin Klair said in a press release. “We encourage producers to attend an educational meeting and to use the national decision aid tools to run scenarios for their farm.”
Online presentations are available at farmbill.umn.edu. More information from Extension on the Farm Bill and events is available at https://extension.umn.edu/business/abm-events.
For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs, contact your local USDA service center or visit farmers.gov/recover.
