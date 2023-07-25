MORGAN — The farm bill, now being put together in Congress, will be a big focus of Farmfest.
“We’re excited about what we’ve got going this year,” said Kent Thiesse, vice president of MinnStar Bank who has for years served as the forum coordinator for Farmfest.
“We’re excited about getting Rep. G.T. Thompson, the chair of the House Ag Committee, and a lot of the committee members and five of the Minnesota (House) delegation.”
The members of the committee will host a formal listening session at Farmfest beginning at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 2.
“After a few brief comments, it’s a chance for anyone who signs up to give timed comments to the committee,” Thiesse said. People can sign up online (ideaggroup.com) or on site.
“The farm bill contains a lot of things other than just ag policy — nutrition, rural development and lots of other things are in the farm bill.” Once approved in Congress, the farm bill runs for five years.
There are also numerous other forums during the Aug. 1-3 run of Farmfest, located on the Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls.
“One interesting one will be climate smart agriculture. There’s a lot of funding coming from the federal government for climate smart practices,” Thiesse said.
Gov. Tim Walz and state commissioners also will be on hand for a forum to talk about state ag policies.
Using smartphones (iPads also will be available), visitors to Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council booth can scan, view and listen to a “future farmer” through augmented reality and learn how the checkoff is “planting for the future,” according to a news release from Minnesota Soybean.
“From opening new markets to finding new ways to use soybean meal, council directors push each other to direct those checkoff funds toward projects that are bold and will have a lasting impact,” council CEO Tom Slunecka stated in a news release.
Thiesse got involved with Farmfest in 1988 while he was a University of Minnesota Extension educator. “That was a drought year and they wanted someone there to talk about that.”
In the ‘80s Farmfest was located near Lake Crystal before moving to the current site in 1994.
“A lot of people think it started in Lake Crystal, but the first one was actually by Vernon Center in 1972. Then it didn’t happen for a few years and they started it up again,” Thiesse said.
He said that beyond the forums, farmers and non-farmers come to see the latest in ag. “I remember Machinery Hill at the State Fair and that’s kind of died out, so the farm shows have replaced that.”
He said the more than 400 exhibitors at Farmfest are good places to see the latest machinery and ag technology.
There are also plenty of food booths and some entertainment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.