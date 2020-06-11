LE SUEUR — A farm equipment dealer from Le Sueur is accused of swindling nearly a dozen farmers and businesses out of over $300,000.
Kevin Ray Hewitt, 59, of Hewitt Drainage Equipment, allegedly failed to deliver tile plows and accessories and pocketed the payments, sold equipment on consignment and never paid the owners, and committed other schemes between January 2019 and January 2020.
Hewitt denies the allegations.
Hewitt was charged Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court with 11 felony counts of theft by swindle and one felony count of theft by check.
Hewitt allegedly accepted payments or down payments for farm tiling plows and accessories from six area farmers but never delivered. The farmers reported losses ranging from $3,100 to nearly $48,000, according to court records.
Another farmer said he ordered a plow and accessories and never received the $14,400 in accessories.
Hewitt also reportedly cheated a farmer and a construction company after offering to sell items on consignment. A Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office investigator determined Hewitt sold the farmer's plow for over $38,000 and did not give any of the proceeds to the farmer. Hewitt sold the company's plow and accessories for $37,000 and kept all the proceeds, according to a court complaint.
Hewitt also allegedly failed to pay a manufacturer for more than $70,000 worth of equipment that he then resold.
A dealer in New Ulm also reported being swindled in a trade arrangement. Hewitt took and sold a plow for over $35,000 and never returned with the plow he had pledged in replacement, court records said.
Hewitt is not in custody and has been summoned to make a first court appearance in August.
Hewitt told The Free Press Thursday he has not yet received the charging document and cannot comment on the allegations before seeing them. He acknowledged some of his accounts remain unsettled and said he is working to “get them straightened out.” He denied having intent to swindle anyone.
