If you haven’t been on a farm for a while, you would likely be shocked at just how much they’ve changed from the nostalgic view of Old MacDonald’s place.
While a majority of people used to have a connection to someone who farms, recent surveys show that about 75% of Americans say they know nothing about farming or ranching.
That’s thanks to urbanization and the dwindling number of farm families. The number of farms peaked at 7 million and has shrunk to about 2 million. Farmers and ranchers themselves make up only about 1% of the nation’s workforce.
While farms have been mega sized, new technology and equipment means work is on them is done more quickly and efficiently than ever before.
The planting and harvesting season used to stretch on for a couple of months each. Seeing farmers picking corn in the snow was a common sight a few decades ago. Today, with a short stretch of good weather, planting and harvest are complete in a flash.
The size of farm equipment has grown, but it’s increased technology that has really revolutionized farm country.
If you ride in a teched-out combine today, you can watch the operator looking at a lot of computer screens but not having their hands on the steering wheel. GPS and computer technology knows exactly where each row of corn or soybeans in a field are, lowers the combine head automatically, drives down the row and lifts the head and turns itself around to make the next swath.
Before long there will really be no need for anyone to be in the tractor, combine or grain truck as they go about their work, digging, planting or harvesting.
The technology is also making it easier for consumers who want to track where their eggs, meat and produce comes from. Soon, you’ll be able to scan a sticker on an apple, bag of celery or pack of chicken wings and not only see where it was grown, but the exact journey it took to get to your grocery store.
The technology will be embraced by those who want to ensure the food they pick up at the store doesn’t carry a significant carbon footprint or who want to know exactly how an animal was raised.
For those of us of a certain age who grew up on a farm, one piece of new technology holds a special place in our hearts — something to replace the old task of “bean walking.” Walking row after row after row of soybean fields is a nightmarish memory for any farm kid who did it.
It was always done on the hottest, most humid days of the summer. Armed with hoes, crews of kids and some adults cut out corn plants, cocklebur, ragweed, waterhemp and other weeds. It was hot, boring, sheer misery. And, after a week or more of long days finishing your parents’ farm, you were leased out to neighbors.
The only redeeming value was some money in your pocket at the end of the bean-walking season and maybe some kind of lesson in endurance and work ethic. But I always thought you could learn a good work ethic by stocking shelves in a nice air conditioned hardware store or something.
Bean walking went away with the advent of new pesticides, particularly Roundup. Today nary a weed exists in corn or soybean fields. But dousing the rural landscape with ever stronger pesticides has brought its own problems.
A number of companies may soon usher in an era where neither human labor or chemicals are needed. They have developed automated, robotic weeders that roll through fields, day and night, using cameras and other technology to identify weeds in and between rows of crops and cut them off.
Their widespread use will be a boon for organic farmers but should eventually be commonly used on all farms.
It was the kind of science fiction creation you dreamed of as a kid as you trudged down another long row of soybeans. Unfortunately, the breakthrough is 45 years too late for me.
