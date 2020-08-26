A farm safety grant program spurred by local lawmakers and activists is now open for applications.
Farmers can apply for up to 75% of the costs to buy and install eligible farm safety equipment on grain bins or silos — up to $400 per silo and up to $2,400 per farm a year. Eligible equipment includes fall-protection systems, dust-collection systems, engineering controls and other equipment approved by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
The Legislature approved the farm safety program earlier this year in response to an extraordinary jump in grain bin and silo-related deaths starting in the summer of 2019.
Among those who died was St. Peter High School student Landon Gran. The 18-year-old was trapped inside a grain bin last August. His mother, Michele Gran, became a leading advocate this year for more farm safety efforts at the Legislature.
Landon Gran was one of nine people in Minnesota killed in grain storage accident since June. That’s far above the average number of annual gran storage-related fatalities, according to Purdue University researchers.
Purdue University’s annual report on grain storage-related accidents and fatalities showed Minnesota led the nation in the most reported cases in 2019, as well as the most incidents of grain entrapment. In addition, there were 67 cases of grain storage accidents and deaths in 2019, up from 61 in 2018. Of those, 39 cases were fatal last year, compared to 27 in 2018.
Sens. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, and Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, pushed for the farm safety program in the Senate while Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, carried the bill in the House. Local lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz initially pushed for $250,000 in grants each year, but the Legislature ultimately approved $50,000 in annual funding due to ongoing concerns over an incoming state budget deficit spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
State officials will also do more farm safety outreach in an effort to decrease grain storage incidents.
“We want people to be more aware that these accidents are more common than we would like,” Frentz said.
Farmers can apply through June 30 of next year. For more information and to apply, visit mda.state.mn.us/grainstoragesafetycostshare.
