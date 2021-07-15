WASECA — Farmamerica is moving ahead with renovation plans now that the nonprofit agricultural education center has more than half the pledges necessary to reach its capital campaign goal of $850,000.
Funds raised will be used to expand and renovate existing facilities on Farmamerica's grounds in rural Waseca.
Plans for the visitor center include interactive exhibits and an inclusive outdoor playground.
Executive Director Jessica Rollins announced Thursday morning the agriculture heritage center has received $459,075 in pledges during the "quiet" phase of the campaign.
Contributors include Minnesota Corn Growers, Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council, Compeer Financial, Crystal Valley, CFS, CHS, Minnesota Farm Bureau, Minnesota Pork Board, Midwest Dairy, Alltech and Hubbard Feeds.
The public phase of the campaign is being launched this summer.
