WASECA — Luckily much of what Farmamerica teaches is about what happens outdoors on a farm.
The agricultural learning center in rural Waseca recently hosted its first public event of the year under new operation precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Farmamerica opened June 10 by appointment only for tours.
Several families attended Farmamerica's Barnyard Bash last week — an event that kicked off the educational ag center's Family Farm Night series for the summer.
The site's various exhibits were on display as visitors viewed a herd of sheep, wandered through a corn maze, played games and took part in activities including a scavenger hunt.
Farmamerica's tractor shuttle service transported visitors to various sites around the grounds. The corn maze, sponsored by Beck Seeds, was a popular attraction during the Barnyard Bash.
A number of outdoor events are scheduled for the summer season, including goat yoga sessions, craft workshops and games. And the annual Meat-A-Palooza fundraiser is set for Aug. 13.
For more information and visitor guidelines, go to farmamerica.org.
