WASECA — Farmamerica unveiled the first fruits of an ongoing capital campaign Saturday, with additional fundraising going toward building programming around the completed projects.
The agricultural education center in Waseca received a facelift over the last two years as part of the campaign. The visitor center was remodeled to include interactive exhibits, while a feed mill on site was made into new classroom space.
Saturday's grand opening showed how the new spaces can be launch points for Farmamerica to share Minnesota's agriculture industry and history with more people, said Jessica Rollins, executive director.
"To make it public and see the space finally done, not just as a graphic on paper but as real-life, is heart warming and rewarding and inspiring," she said. "We'll be able to make a difference in thousands of people's lives every year as they come and feel more connected to agriculture."
A silo attached to the visitor center now houses the Ag Around You Discovery Center. The exhibit shows how closely the agriculture industry is tied to everyday life. At a kitchen table, visitors can sit down and hear farmers share their stories about food production.
"It's all about helping people feel connected to agriculture and understand where they fit and the opportunities without our industry, and have a respect and appreciation for what the industry is doing in everybody's lives," Rollins said.
The project began in 2017 ahead of construction start in 2020. Rollins said the goal was for Saturday's event to generate excitement for the remaining capital campaign.
After raising 79% of their goal so far, they have about $160,000 left to go for an inclusive playground and expanded programming. The nonprofit's leadership hopes the improvements will double the number of visitors per year to about 15,000.
At a ribbon cutting ceremony, Rollins recognized retired agriculture educator and Farmamerica board member Ed Frederick and his family for their longtime support for the organization. Frederick was one of the first to raise a hand to contribute to the campaign, she said.
"We've still got a ways to go, but let's go all the way," Frederick said to the crowd gathered for the grand opening.
Jason Leary, an ag technology manager at Crystal Valley, came to the opening with his daughter, Kendall, 2. As a corn and soybean farmer south of Mapleton, Leary said he was impressed by the upgrades and sees them as important in teaching young people about farming.
"From an educational standpoint I think it's critical," he said. "It's huge for people to understand where food comes from and what we do in agriculture."
The feed mill classroom bears Crystal Valley's name. Inside, sliding doors show the then and now of feed mill and animal nutrition history.
For more information on the capital campaign and its progress so far, visit www.farmamerica.org.
