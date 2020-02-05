GOOD THUNDER — A hog farmer and business owner from rural Good Thunder is running for Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners.
Paul FitzSimmons recently announced he will seek the District 4 seat. The district encompasses a western mostly rural area of the county. The seat currently is held by Will Purvis, who is retiring at the conclusion of his term.
Fitsimmons operates a family hog farm along with siblings. The family also has companies that operate grain elevators and provide management services to over a dozen farms.
“I strongly believe that I can offer District 4 many years of valuable experience working collaboratively on feedlot permitting, land use, property tax and other related issues,” FitzSimmons said in a statement. "I also recognize the need to have a comprehensive understanding of the county’s role in farm drainage and rural septic system design and implementation.”
