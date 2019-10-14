For area farmers, the snow showers Saturday were at least better news than the inch or more of rain that had earlier been predicted to fall late in the week and into the weekend.
Tom Hoverstad, a scientist at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca, said the long, wet season didn’t improve in early October. They had received 4.14 inches of rain for the month as of Thursday.
“Usually we get 2.6 inches for the whole month, so we don’t need any more in October.”
Madelia farmer Harold Wolle was able to spend a couple of days combining soybean before stopping for rain at midnight Wednesday.
“It’s been an awesome year and it’s certainly continuing,” Wolle said with a full dose of sarcasm.
“I’m just glad the snowstorm is in the Dakotas and not here.”
Wolle said the beans they did take out were variable in yield. “One field was pushing 60 (bushels per acre) and we moved into a field that had been hailed on and that was down around 30. The hail storm was devastating.”
The June storm with high winds swept through the St. James/Madelia area destroying some buildings.
He expects corn yields to be variable as well. “A lot will depend on the maturity of the corn and the planting date. Some had early maturing (seed) that was planted in late April and early May and some folks have been combining those and seeing moisture in the mid 20s (percent).”
He said the sunshine earlier last week helped the corn but now it depends on when the first killing frost hits.
“When it freezes that’ll be the end of the growing season and that will affect the yield.”
He said the wet weather and late maturing of crops have set everyone back. “We like to harvest in October and I’m sure we’ll be doing a bunch of it in November,” Wolle said.
Hoverstad said that despite a 21/2 inch rain last weekend farmers got into some fields for a while last week in the Waseca area.
“It’s kind of amazing. The sunny and windy weather that came allowed people to harvest soybeans even on Tuesday and then on Wednesday. They had a day and a half (to harvest) that not one expected.”
He said the early soybean yields in his area have been pleasantly surprising.
“Given the challenges we’ve had all year there’s been some 65 bushel soybeans. In the spring of the year when people plant they’re hoping for 60, so getting some at 65 is really good. I don’t know if that trend will continue when we get into the soybeans planted later.”
Hoverstad said farmers were having to drive around ponding water in the fields.
“We’re on a ‘no rain until Thanksgiving’ campaign,” he said.
The USDA reported a week ago that just 8% percent of the soybean crop had been harvested in Minnesota, 19 days behind last year and 15 days behind average.
Corn dented or beyond was 94%, 17 days behind last year and 15 days behind the 5-year average. Thirty nine percent of corn was mature, 20 days behind last year.
Unseasonably cold conditions are expected to continue into next week. There is a possibility of a frost Sunday night to Monday morning with temps possibly sinking to 30 degrees.
High temperatures Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will barely reach 50, with highs predicted to rise a bit late in the week.
