Farmers affected by natural disasters in 2018 and 2019 can apply for federal aid through the Farm Service Agency.
The program, Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus, began last week.
Joe Martin, executive director of the Minnesota FSA, said in a release that more than $3 billion in disaster aid is available nationwide.
WHIP+ is available for eligible producers who have suffered eligible losses of certain crops, trees, bushes or vines in counties with a presidential emergency disaster declaration or a secretarial disaster designation (primary counties only).
Disaster losses must have been a result of floods, tornadoes or snowstorms that occurred in 2018 or 2019.
Also, producers in counties that did not receive a disaster declaration or designation may still apply but must provide supporting documentation to establish the crops were directly affected by a qualifying disaster loss.
A list of counties that received qualifying disaster declarations and designations is available at farmers.gov/recover/whip-plus. Because grazing and livestock losses, other than milk losses, are covered by other disaster recovery programs offered through FSA, those losses are not eligible for WHIP+.
Payments range from 75% to 95% of losses depending on the level of crop insurance coverage or NAP coverage that a producer obtained for the crop. Producers who did not insure their crops will receive 70 percent of the expected value of the crop.
Farmers must provide verifiable production records. If a producer is unable to provide production records, payments will be determined based on the lower of either the actual loss certified by the producer and determined acceptable by FSA or the county expected yield and county disaster yield.
