MANKATO — Farmers market season is about to begin.
Local devotees will have more booths to visit at Mankato’s hilltop site and new hours to shop at North Mankato’s South Central College; but they will have one less location to buy produce, baked and canned goods, and handmade crafts.
All of Mankato Farmers’ Market vendors will be back this year, along with new sellers, in the Best Buy parking lot at 1895 Adams St., but its members will not be setting up at a second location near North Riverfront Drive, said Diane Dunham, president of the farmers’ market.
“That (site) just didn’t pan out for them. They didn’t get enough business.”
Those same vendors will continue to operate from booths at the hilltop site throughout the Mankato market’s season that begins Saturday and is continues into October.
Dunham expects 2021 to be at least as profitable as 2020.
“We did extremely well. Business was terrific despite what was going on (the pandemic) — we were one of the few.
“Hopefully, shoppers created a new habit last year and they’ll be back.”
During a recent Minnesota Farmers Market Association virtual meeting, Dunham found out social distancing guidelines for customers can be loosened this season.
“People will be able to mix and mingle a bit more. Groups of up to six can now hang out together at the market.”
Vendors will be required to wear face masks; customers may choose not to because the market is outdoors. Handwashing stations will be available. Although onsite children’s activities are not scheduled, families may pick up make-and-bake kits to prepare in their homes.
The popularity of farmers markets is increasing among buyers and sellers, which has created a pleasant challenge for Dunham and her fellow members.
Two of last year’s new vendors at the Mankato market — one offering buffalo products, the other mushrooms — are among members who are registered to return this season, Dunham said.
“There will be eight new vendors; we don’t have room for all of them on Saturdays.”
Five of the newest members will be allotted spots to sell their items Tuesdays and Thursdays, when the market’s schedule expands in June to include weekday hours.
North Mankato Farmers’ Market is accepting new vendors for its 2021 season slated to begin June 7.
Shoppers will notice a new logo design and a small adjustment in hours for the market at South Central College’s location, 1920 Lee Blvd. Market hours will be 3-6 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 18.
Vendor registration information may be found at: northmankato.com/farmers-market.
