MANKATO — The state's soybean organization and the University of Minnesota are turning to farmers to try to find a way around the problem of soybean aphids very rapidly becoming resistant to insecticides.
There are only three families of insecticides available to treat aphids, so losing any of them is a big blow to growers.
The Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council and the university want to hear from farmers.
They hope to learn how growers make decisions about when and how they treat soybean aphids.
They want to get reactions to university aphid treatment recommendations and what makes it difficult to follow the recommendations.
And they want to find out what kind of Extension programming would help farmers fight aphid insecticide resistance.
David Kee, director of research for Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, says farmers are the key to understanding how aphids develop resistance.
“The farmers are the ones who know what they did on their farm,” he said in a statement. “It’s the researchers who need to hear that to determine what happened in terms of resistance. Ultimately, we need farmer participation to ensure our insecticides remain effective.”
This winter the university will hold telephone focus groups to listen to soybean growers. The groups will be small — only four or five farmers on each call. The calls will last no more than 90 minutes. Participants will receive $50 for their time and have a chance to hear how farmers in other parts of the state are dealing with aphids.
University researchers are asking farmers in targeted counties to nominate 10 fellow farmers from their county who have had soybean aphids in the last five years, who make production decisions and who would seem willing to share information. They do not want consultants, retailers or Extension educators nominated.
Local counties being targeted include Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Nicollet, Faribault, Martin and Watonwan.
Email nominations to Kee at dkee@mnsoybean.com by Jan. 13. For additional questions about the study, call him at 507-388-1635
Final participants will be chosen randomly and not all farmers nominated will end up being used in the focus groups.
