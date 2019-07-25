ST. PETER — Farmers and rural residents can learn about how renewable energy can add value to an operation, create more energy efficiency and save money.
The Minnesota Farmers Union is hosting a renewable energy working session Wednesday at the Woods Grill & Bar in St. Peter with a solar site tour at Vetter Farm included. The session starts at 9:30 a.m. and will end at about 2:30 p.m.
The free program will feature presentations and discussion led by Lily Osborne of Clean Energy Economies Minnesota and Carmen Carruthers and Inonge Mubita of Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota. The solar tour at Vetter Farm will follow lunch.
RSVP to Michelle Medina at michelle@mfu.org or 651-288-4096. MFU will provide a light meal at no cost.
