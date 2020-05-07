LAKE CRYSTAL — Last year at this time, area farmers had barely planted a seed or hadn't started planting at all as a late-year snowstorm and then rain flooded the landscape.
This week many farmers are putting their planters away.
"It went pretty darn smooth," said Kevin Poppel, who farms near Lake Crystal and Madelia.
Last year they'd planted one field on April 27 and then didn't get back into the field until mid-May.
"So this has been a phenomenal year. Planting conditions have been great. It's nice to get a normal spring."
Poppel said they still have a day of soybean planting to do. "That's because we had to wait for our seed beans to come from South America, and the coronavirus kind of messed up shipping."
The past two years saw very late planting and the year before that was decent, but not as good as this spring, Poppel said.
He said they've had enough good rains so far but a little more rain would be good.
Poppel said diesel fuel prices have also come down and he expects they will stay down, and LP prices are at reasonable levels. "So at least in that regard we're seeing some relief."
Kent Thiesse, farm management analyst and vice president at MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal, also labeled the spring "phenomenal."
He said the planting season was the best since 2012.
"Statewide about 75% of corn was in last Monday, and it was probably 95% in our area. We probably have 75% to 80% of soybeans in now."
He said a lot of the corn has emerged and even some soybeans are emerging. "The bad news is it could cause some issues with the freeze warnings we have here this week."
Thiesse said that if low temps stay in the low 30s, most of the emerged plants should be fine. But there is more risk if it drops into the 20s.
"Some of the low-lying, sandier fields are more prone to freezing," he said.
"If farmers would have to do some replanting, it's early enough they can go back in without losing much yield."
