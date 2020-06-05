REDWOOD FALLS — An agricultural exhibition that's been a staple in southern Minnesota for nearly 50 years is canceled this summer.
Farmfest 2020 will be scaled down to offering virtual political debates and forums on rural issues.
A social media post by organizers said their decision was based on health safety concerns for the event that draws thousands of exhibitors, partners, sponsors, volunteers and attendees.
"The great uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with related governmental guidelines regarding large events, makes it impractical to hold a successful, engaging, and safe show. We understand that cancelling the show impacts the ag community but simply put, it is the right decision to make in these uncertain times."
Farmfest's inaugural gathering in 1972 took place near Vernon Center in Blue Earth County. The event sponsored the World Plowing Championship, which, for the first time, the United States acted as host.
A promoter bought the Farmfest name and produced it as an ag trade show. Farmfest was moved to Redwood County in 1994.
