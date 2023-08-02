MORGAN — Dozens of farmers and Minnesota agriculture constituents pushed for crop insurance, nutrition benefits and more to be included in the next farm bill during a U.S. House Ag Committee listening session Wednesday at Farmfest.
U.S. Reps. Brad Finstad, Angie Craig and Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota were among the panelists who heard those concerns and others, such as the need for broadband investment. All three represent part of the Free Press coverage area.
Congress typically passes the farm bill every five years. The current one, passed in 2018, is set to expire Sept. 30.
In his opening remarks, Finstad said this year’s farm bill should keep the next generation in mind.
“We keep hearing loud and clear that this farm bill needs to be written by the farmers and for farmers,” said the 1st District Republican congressman from New Ulm.
Craig noted that many farmers are under a USDA disaster declaration as a result of the drought.
“Adverse weather events like this are a growing problem every year. As we look at the farm bill this year, this is something that gives us an opportunity to promote smart, attainable solutions to the challenges that we face from this extreme weather,” the 2nd District Democrat from Prior Lake said.
“That’s why I focused on expanding biofuels and improving our crop insurance program as a member of Congress,” she said.
The majority of Wednesday’s panel heard from constituents in the audience, like Virginia Merritt, Channel One Regional Food Bank executive director.
The food bank serves 14 counties in southeastern Minnesota and Wisconsin, including Faribault, Waseca and Rice counties.
During the listening session, Merritt asked lawmakers to include funding for nutrition programs such as the Emergency Food Assistance Program, a federal program that provides people with low-income emergency food assistance at no cost.
“In June, in our food shelf in Rochester alone, we had 7,000 household visits. That broke our previous record of 6,200. Pre-pandemic we were looking at 3,500,” Merritt said. “While we’re seeing the amount of federal commodities increase slightly this year, more sustained investment is needed.”
Other constituents, like National Pork Producers Council President-elect Lori Stevermer, encouraged lawmakers to keep animal health in mind.
“Disease prevention and preparedness is important,” she said. “If (African swine fever) comes, it doesn’t just affect farmers, it affects corn, soybean, agribusiness and consumers.”
In her closing comments, Craig reiterated the importance of crop insurance and said she is working on a bill that would give new and emerging farmers the security they need, called the Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act.
“We got to make sure that the next generation of family farmers and producers have a robust crop insurance program instead of forcing you to rely on the ad hoc programs like we’ve done previously,” she said.
Finstad also touched on nutrition programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
“I know a lot of you that came to the microphone talked about the importance of SNAP and the nutrition title. As I look around this room and I see so many friends and neighbors from southern Minnesota, I know you would give the shirt off your back to help a neighbor in need,” he said.
“When we talk about 82% of the entire funding of this farm bill is put towards nutrition, it’s put towards helping our neighbors that are in need. We need to make sure that we are stewards of your tax dollars, that we are positioning this farm bill to make sure that we are giving folks a hand up, not just merely a hand out.”
Farmfest wraps up Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.