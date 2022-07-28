MORGAN — Farmfest returns to Morgan next week with a full lineup.
This election season, one highlight attendees can look forward to are political forums in the Wick Buildings Farmfest Center.
The forums kick off Tuesday with the Minnesota 1st Congressional District candidate forum at 9:30 a.m. with primary candidates Democrat Jeff Ettinger, of Austin, and Republican Brad Finstad, of New Ulm, participating; a congressional candidate forum on ag and rural issues is at 10:30 a.m.; and a farm bill-specific forum is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.
The forums continue Wednesday with the Minnesota governor candidate forum at 10:30 a.m. among the list.
Several other forums on a variety of topics will take place each day of Farmfest, which runs Tuesday through Thursday.
Kent Thiesse, of Lake Crystal, is the Farmfest educational forum coordinator. He said questions during the forums won’t be taken from the audience but instead be asked by a panel of ag and rural leaders.
“Throughout the year, we kind of gather what the big issues are related to agriculture and rural families, rural communities, and we put together a list,” Thiesse said.
Topics surrounding the forums will include commodity programs and crop insurance, conservation programs and rural development, food and nutrition programs, the farm bill and budget topics.
Ag exports and trade agreements, inflation, labor shortages, enhancing rural education and more are also on the list.
“Kind of starting out there with the congressional candidate forums, certainly the next farm bill will be a big discussion because that’s currently being debated and discussed in Congress,” Thiesse said.
Niki Jones, Farmfest marketing director, said in addition to the forums, attendees also can expect about 400 exhibitors from planting to harvesting and everything in between, different demonstrations, and meet-and-greet opportunities with ag celebrities.
“Farmfest brings together the agribusinesses and the ag producers to provide what they both need. The ag producer can really connect with all of their dealers, meet new people, do research for purchases and really get everything that they need in one shot,” she said. “We also bring some fun events to the show, and I think it becomes a family tradition to come out and experience the fun.”
For a full schedule, see: ideaggroup.com/farmfest/schedule-of-events
